×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Signs NewJeans Singer Hanni as Ambassador

Business

Zegna, Thom Browne Grow in Third Quarter

Business

VF CEO Steve Rendle on Cautious Consumers, Promotional Retail

McPherson’s Men’s Store Is Now a Video Star

The Nashville retailer was featured in Tyler Hubbard's new music video.

Tyler Hubbard in the window of McPherson's Men's Shop during his video.
Tyler Hubbard in the window of McPherson's Men's Shop during his video. courtesy

It’s not often that a traditional men’s specialty store finds itself starring in a music video. But that’s just what happened with McPherson’s Men’s Shop.

The Nashville, Tennessee, retailer, which has been in business since 1969, turned its store over to former Florida Georgia Line lead singer Tyler Hubbard to shoot the video for his song “I’m the Only One” off of his new solo project “Dancin’ in the Country.”

The singer tried on several outfits during the video.

In the video, Hubbard plays a store employee charged with keeping the store neat and clean. But when the store closes for the night, Hubbard starts dancing around the suits, twirls the displays of pants, plays air guitar on a broom and uses the vacuum as a dance partner. He then starts trying on clothes in anticipation of an anniversary evening out with his wife.

Related Galleries

Floyd Nathan, owner of McPherson’s, said Hubbard’s manager has been a longtime customer of the store and when they were looking for a place to shoot the video, he immediately thought of his favorite men’s store.

Nathan, who said he and his staff hung around the store to watch the filming, turned McPherson’s over to Hubbard and his crew on a Sunday when the store was closed. “He was such a normal, good person,” he said of Hubbard.

All the merchandise in the video was McPherson’s, although Nathan said Hubbard brought along a few of his own pieces including a “really tight” double-breasted pinstriped jacket and a tan overshirt.

Nathan said the store has had a long history with the Nashville music industry and counted George Jones, Johnny Cash, John Prine and other musicians as customers. Now, thanks to Hubbard, the store may also become a go-to spot for the next generation of artists.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Hot Summer Bags

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

McPherson's Men's Store is Now a Video Star

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad