McPherson’s Men’s Store Is Now a Video Star

It’s not often that a traditional men’s specialty store finds itself starring in a music video. But that’s just what happened with McPherson’s Men’s Shop.

The Nashville, Tennessee, retailer, which has been in business since 1969, turned its store over to former Florida Georgia Line lead singer Tyler Hubbard to shoot the video for his song “I’m the Only One” off of his new solo project “Dancin’ in the Country.”

The singer tried on several outfits during the video.

In the video, Hubbard plays a store employee charged with keeping the store neat and clean. But when the store closes for the night, Hubbard starts dancing around the suits, twirls the displays of pants, plays air guitar on a broom and uses the vacuum as a dance partner. He then starts trying on clothes in anticipation of an anniversary evening out with his wife.

Floyd Nathan, owner of McPherson’s, said Hubbard’s manager has been a longtime customer of the store and when they were looking for a place to shoot the video, he immediately thought of his favorite men’s store.

Nathan, who said he and his staff hung around the store to watch the filming, turned McPherson’s over to Hubbard and his crew on a Sunday when the store was closed. “He was such a normal, good person,” he said of Hubbard.

All the merchandise in the video was McPherson’s, although Nathan said Hubbard brought along a few of his own pieces including a “really tight” double-breasted pinstriped jacket and a tan overshirt.

Nathan said the store has had a long history with the Nashville music industry and counted George Jones, Johnny Cash, John Prine and other musicians as customers. Now, thanks to Hubbard, the store may also become a go-to spot for the next generation of artists.