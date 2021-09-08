Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into Men’s Skin Care

Michael Strahan cares about his skin but he doesn’t want to fuss over it.

And so the former athlete and entrepreneur is expanding his brand of tailored clothing, athleisure, denim and accessories into skin care this fall.

Five products will launch later this year in-store and online with Men’s Wearhouse, a key partner for the Michael Strahan collection. It will also be available at other specialty stores in the U.S.

“How you present yourself is so important, because if you look good, you feel good, and to me, dressing is only part of it,” Strahan said. “Skin care and grooming are equally important. It shouldn’t be over-complicated or intimidating for a guy to find products that work for him. I use these products every day, before and after work, while traveling or after a workout. Just like my suit and athleisure lines, these Michael Strahan skin products were developed out of my personal need for a quality, hassle-free skin regimen that works.”

The line is designed to be “clean, simple, elevated and luxurious without the fuss,” according to the company. They are cruelty- and paraben-free, vegan and the packaging is made from post-consumer recycled plastic, sugarcane and glass.

The pricing is also intended to be affordable and the line will retail for $12 to $15 with gift sets starting at $28.

“With the skin care category being so female-focused and often very expensive, we saw an open lane to develop this line to give men an affordable yet effective alternative,” said Koral Chen, business development executive with SMAC, an entertainment, business development and production company in which Strahan is a partner.

“We’re excited for customers to try these clean, quality formulas later this year, as we celebrate the continued expansion of the Michael Strahan brand,” said Constance Schwartz-Morini, SMAC’s cofounder and chief executive officer.

Strahan launched his own collection in 2015 and has been working on growing the label by adding a variety of categories to the mix. “I’m committed to building this business. It’s not a quick hit, get a check and move on,” he has said. “We run the brand, we own the brand. I’m not passive and I don’t just throw my name on something for vanity. We want to keep expanding. We’re in this for the long haul.”