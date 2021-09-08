Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Nensi Dojaka Wins the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers

Business

CEO Exits Salvatore Ferragamo on High Note

Fashion

LaQuan Smith Is in An Empire State of Mind

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into Men’s Skin Care

The line was created in 2015 and offers tailored clothing, denim, athleisure and accessories.

Michael Strahan
Michael Strahan in a look from his collection.

Michael Strahan cares about his skin but he doesn’t want to fuss over it.

And so the former athlete and entrepreneur is expanding his brand of tailored clothing, athleisure, denim and accessories into skin care this fall.

Five products will launch later this year in-store and online with Men’s Wearhouse, a key partner for the Michael Strahan collection. It will also be available at other specialty stores in the U.S.

“How you present yourself is so important, because if you look good, you feel good, and to me, dressing is only part of it,” Strahan said. “Skin care and grooming are equally important. It shouldn’t be over-complicated or intimidating for a guy to find products that work for him. I use these products every day, before and after work, while traveling or after a workout. Just like my suit and athleisure lines, these Michael Strahan skin products were developed out of my personal need for a quality, hassle-free skin regimen that works.”

Related Galleries

The line is designed to be “clean, simple, elevated and luxurious without the fuss,” according to the company. They are cruelty- and paraben-free, vegan and the packaging is made from post-consumer recycled plastic, sugarcane and glass.

The pricing is also intended to be affordable and the line will retail for $12 to $15 with gift sets starting at $28.

“With the skin care category being so female-focused and often very expensive, we saw an open lane to develop this line to give men an affordable yet effective alternative,” said Koral Chen, business development executive with SMAC, an entertainment, business development and production company in which Strahan is a partner.

“We’re excited for customers to try these clean, quality formulas later this year, as we celebrate the continued expansion of the Michael Strahan brand,” said Constance Schwartz-Morini, SMAC’s cofounder and chief executive officer.

Strahan launched his own collection in 2015 and has been working on growing the label by adding a variety of categories to the mix. “I’m committed to building this business. It’s not a quick hit, get a check and move on,” he has said. “We run the brand, we own the brand. I’m not passive and I don’t just throw my name on something for vanity. We want to keep expanding. We’re in this for the long haul.”

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad