Michael Strahan to Launch Skin Care Collection

Michael Strahan is determined to get guys to stop hiding their grooming products.

“There’s this whole machoism thing,” Strahan said. “We think it’s not cool or manly to have great skin. There’s a stigma against it and it’s usually product you borrow or hide on the back shelf in the bathroom.”



But Strahan, an NFL Hall of Famer, TV personality and entrepreneur, aims to change that perception with the launch of Michael Strahan Daily Defense, a new skin and shave line.

The collection offers five different products.

The line, that features a face and beard wash, shaving lotion, post-shave balm, conditioning beard oil, and face and neck moisturizer, was created with biotechnology company, Evolved by Nature, and will launch at all CVS Pharmacy locations and online this month. The collection was formulated for all skin types and was inspired by Strahan’s life.

Daily Defense is the latest addition to the Michael Strahan brand, which was created in 2015 with the launch of a tailored clothing collection. It has since expanded into athleisure and denim apparel and accessories.

“From our launch with apparel to today’s debut of a skin and shave collection, all of our products under the Michael Strahan brand are designed to help people look and feel their best,” he said. “A perfectly fitting suit has always helped me feel more confident, but dressing well is only a piece of the equation. Taking care of your skin is an important component of developing a daily routine. Michael Strahan Daily Defense grew out of my own need for a quality, hassle-free daily skin care regimen that really works. We’re proud of this new chapter for Michael Strahan and of these game-changing products designed for all men, to encourage them to tackle the day with confidence.”

He added that a lot of men think it takes a long time to add skin care to their morning routine, but “it’s no different than taking a shower,” he said. “It only takes a minute.”

Strahan said although there are plenty of men’s grooming products in the market, he believes his line will find a niche. “I definitely think there’s a white space and opportunity for us,” he said. The affordable price points and the star power are just two of the selling points as he works to “help men get comfortable” taking care of themselves. In the future, he will explore adding other products to the Daily Defense arsenal, but for now he’s comfortable with the five launch items.

Evolved by Nature uses all-natural peptides and is the creator of Activated Silk biotechnology. Michael Strahan Daily Defense is formulated with one of the Activated Silk biotechnology ingredients, 33B, a polypeptide solution designed to help naturally boost the skin barrier of even the most sensitive skin types. It also helps to create formulas without commonly used and environmentally harmful synthetics such as petrolatum and liquid plastics. All Daily Defense products are cruelty- and paraben-free, and are packaged in recyclable aluminum bottles with twist lock pumps.

The collection will retail for $12 for the shaving lotion and post-shave balm and $14 for the face and beard wash, beard oil and moisturizer.

The collection will expand to other specialty stores following the launch at CVS.

Beyond his new skin care line, Strahan said his apparel collection is performing well. Although the tailored clothing was impacted early on in the pandemic, the brand was able to pivot to athleisure, which was popular when everyone was working from home. But now, with the return to the office and the popularity of events, the suit and tailored clothing is going “gangbusters,” Strahan said. “After a while of being casual, everyone wants to dress up and look more finished.”

Although the current focus is on grooming, Strahan believes there’s a lot of runway for future expansion of his label. “I would love to see an expansion of retail,” he said. Right now, the apparel collection is sold primarily at Men’s Wearhouse and J.C. Penney. “The sky’s the limit,” he said, saying that international expansion is also on his wish list.

Beyond his own label, Strahan is also gearing up for the start of football season, when he is an on-air analyst for Fox Sports. He’s also continuing his co-anchoring duties at “Good Morning America” and the host of “The $100,000 Pyramid.” “I’m working on a lot of projects,” he said, “but right now it’s all about skin care.”