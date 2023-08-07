Six Men’s Fashion Books to Read This Fall

A lengthy list of new men’s fashion books are hitting the shelves this fall, delving into topics ranging from basketball and neckties to home décor. Industry figures such as Ralph Lauren and Pharrell Williams are releasing their latest books, examining different aspects of their expansive fashion and culture empires. The fall season will also see a new release examining the long-lasting impact English rock band, The Beatles, has had on fashion since the 1960s. Here, WWD breaks down six new men’s fashion book releases to check out this fall.

“Fry’s Ties: The Life and Times of a Tie Collection”

Release date: Aug. 15

“Fry’s Ties: The Life and Times of a Tie Collection” Courtesy of Chronicle Books

British actor Stephen Fry is bringing his new hit book, “Fry’s Ties: The Life and Times of a Tie Collection,” which curates a series of Fry’s social media posts about his extensive necktie collection, to the U.S. this month. The book includes new content such as an essay on how Fry’s collection came to be and gives background information on some of his most unique styles from brands like Ralph Lauren, Nicole Miller and others. Fry’s book includes photos and illustrations of his necktie collection, including step-by-step drawings of how to tie certain knots.

“Fly: The Big Book of Basketball Fashion”

Release date: Sept. 5

“Fly: The Big Book of Basketball Fashion” Courtesy of Hachette Book Group

Pulitzer Prize winning writer Mitchell S. Jackson is releasing his latest book in September, this time focusing on the intersection of high fashion and basketball and how the sport is a mirror of American culture. The book is broken up into different periods to chronicle the evolution of basketball fashion, starting from the NBA’s inception in 1949, when the league was predominantly made up of white players, to the Civil Rights Movement where players started experimenting with their personal style, and ultimately led to today’s popular “tunnel fits.” Jackson’s book also focuses on the players that left their mark on the intersection of basketball and fashion, such as Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson.

“Fashioning the Beatles: The Looks That Shook The World”

Release date: Sept. 12

“Fashioning the Beatles: The Looks That Shook The World” Courtesy of Sutherland House Books

Author Deirdre Kelly examines the sartorial impact that beloved English rock band, The Beatles, have had since the group achieved international fame in the 1960s in her new book, “Fashioning the Beatles: The Looks That Shook The World.” The book focuses on the long-lasting effect that many of the band’s fashion staples, such as their haircuts and chesterfield style suits, have had on today’s fashion brands like Thom Browne, Tom Ford, John Varvatos and Stella McCartney.

“Ralph Lauren: A Way of Living”

Release date: Sept. 26

“Ralph Lauren: A Way of Living” Courtesy of Rizzoli

American fashion designer Ralph Lauren focuses on his extensive home collections in his latest book, “Ralph Lauren: A Way of Living,” exploring how the designer was one of the first to merge the worlds of fashion and home décor. The over-500 page book also gives an intimate look at Lauren’s own homes, including his Colorado ranch, Jamaican vacation home, New York country estate and Montauk beach house, each of which embody their own distinct looks.

“Pharrell: Carbon, Pressure & Time”

Release date: Sept. 26

“Pharrell: Carbon, Pressure & Time” Courtesy of Rizzoli

Louis Vuitton men’s creative director Pharrell Williams’ latest book takes a deep dive into the multi-phenate’s extensive jewelry collection. The book offers insight into over 100 of Williams’ custom, high-end pieces that he’s designed in collaboration with luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Tiffany & Co. Williams’ book also explores his role in the evolution of hip-hop jewelry and discusses how the category has created some highly sought-after collectibles. The book additionally features contributions from Kenzo creative director Nigo and rapper Tyler, the Creator.

“A History of Basketball In Fifteen Sneakers”

Release date: Oct. 10

“A History of Basketball In Fifteen Sneakers” Courtesy of Hachette Book Group

Former Slam editor-in-chief and Complex’s first sneaker editor Russ Bengtson looks at the parallel histories of basketball and sneakers in his new book. Bengtson takes a closer look at some of the most popular sneakers of the last few decades, such as the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star, Adidas Superstar, Nike Air Force 1 and Reebok Pump. The author highlights how sneaker brands helped increase popularity among today’s most iconic NBA stars, such as Nike and its renowned partnership with Michael Jordan and Puma’s collaboration with Walter “Clyde” Frazier. The book includes archival photography from NBA games in the 1980s and illustrations of the popular sneakers.