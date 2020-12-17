LONDON — Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. is ready to flash his tattooed body to the world as Superdry’s new underwear and sleepwear model.

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil’s national team, has signed a three-year global, sustainability-focused deal to market a 100 percent organic underwear and sleepwear collection for Superdry.

Superdry said the partnership marks a milestone in its history as it pivots toward a more sustainable focus. The British high-street retailer, which specializes in branded hoodies and T-shirts, has pledged to become a 100 percent organic cotton brand by 2030, and said it is already supporting 400 farmers in India as they transition to organic farming, as part of the brands Grow Future Thinking initiative.

Superdry is certainly not the first to clock Neymar Jr.’s global appeal: In the past, Neymar has done deals with Diesel, creating a fragrance known as “Spirit of the Brave,” and with Puma and Police.

With this latest collaboration, Superdry will be able to take full advantage of the soccer star’s global social media audience, which includes 143 million on Instagram alone.

The relationship with Neymar Jr. will also see Superdry commit to supporting a cause close to the footballer’s heart, the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr. based out of the Jardim Glória neighborhood, in Praia Grande, where Neymar Jr. grew up.

The nonprofit civil association has more than 2,000 children registered, and works to provide opportunities in the fields of education, culture, sport and health to children, adolescents and their families who live in vulnerable situations.

“Neymar’s passion for creating positive change through the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr. aligns with our goals to produce the most sustainable product, while protecting our planet and supporting our people in all that we do,” said Julian Dunkerton, the label’s cofounder who was confirmed as chief executive officer earlier this week after a string of boardroom dramas.

“Superdry will do the right thing to drive progressive change in our global communities, leaving a positive environmental legacy for the future generation, through one of the many exciting initiatives we have planned,” he said.

The collection itself is made from organic cotton fabric, using recycled poly waistbands, which make them 100 percent sustainable, and is responsibly sourced. The sleepwear collection includes organic cotton essentials.

“Obviously, when we talk about clothes, whatever their type, the first thing we want is comfort. It’s not different with underwear and sleepwear,” said Neymar Jr. “But when you add sustainability to both first conditions, Superdry is the best one I’ve found. I’m very happy with the development and potential of this partnership.”

Neymar Jr. has won The Champions League, the Copa Libertadores as well as domestic trophies in France, Spain and Brazil. In 2016 he picked up an Olympic gold medal with the Brazil National Team and has proved to be one of the all-time highest scorers for the Brazilian Football Confederation, or CBF.