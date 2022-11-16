×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

The Estée Lauder Cos. to Acquire Tom Ford

Men's

Pitti Uomo Readies January Edition as Men’s Fashion Grows Slowly but Steadily

Fashion

Loewe’s First L.A. Store is Filled with Sun, Ceramics & a Bust of Justin Bieber

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

The BMX athlete is giving a behind-the-scenes look at his international adventures through the photography book.

Nigel Sylvester
Nigel Sylvester Courtesy

Nigel Sylvester is giving fans a closer look at his BMX career through a new Rizzoli book.

Sylvester partnered with Rizzoli last month to put together his new book, “Nigel Sylvester: Go” a photography book that follows the BMX athlete since he launched his “Go” digital series in 2015 where he rides around the world. 

“We started the ‘Go’ series with the idea of me riding my bicycle around the globe — putting two tires in each continent and really exploring different cultures and cities and what’s happening in my community,” Sylvester said prior to the book’s launch event with Bisquit & Dubouché Cognac. “When we started off with the series, we didn’t really have it in mind to do a book, but my director and creative partner Harrison Boyce was an amazing photographer. He just shot images throughout the entire process. While we were shooting in Miami, we realized we had a lot of content that we didn’t put out that we wanted to, and we wanted to find a cool way to share that and share those stories with viewers.” 

Related Galleries

“Nigel Sylvester: Go”

Sylvester explained the book took roughly a year and a half to put together. The athlete said there were hundreds of photos to choose from for the book from each location where “Go” was filmed. His strategy of laying out the book was choosing photos from major moments in his BMX career that he thought would resonate the most with his fans.

One moment he wanted to expand on in the Rizzoli book was his experience jumping out of a plane on his bicycle in the Dubai, U.A.E., desert. He explained that fans only saw that experience from his point of view in the “Go” video series, so he wanted to include photos from different angles in the book so he could share more insight into the moment. 

“Looking at the last six to seven years of my life, particularly everything we’ve done for the ‘Go’ series, seeing the progression and seeing some of the friendships that we’ve made throughout that process and certain people who are still in my life, looking back on where I was creatively then and where I’m at now, it was super cool,” he said. “You know, life moves so fast and I’m always doing 10,000 things, but having a moment to just sit down and reflect and be thankful, it was pretty cool.” 

“Nigel Sylvester: Go” retails for $45 and is available for purchase at Rizzoli and other retailers.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Hot Summer Bags

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nigel Sylvester Talks Turning His ‘Go’ Brand Into a Rizzoli Book

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad