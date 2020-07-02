There is no doubt that summer has arrived, and with that, the task to acquire a great pair of swimwear for that perfect beach escape.
Enter Mavrans, the Miami-based direct-to-consumer lifestyle and swim brand that’s offering is entirely crafted from sustainable fabrics using recycled plastic and organic cottons. With a vibrant and graphic aesthetic, the collection offers an array of retro hand-drawn prints on swimsuits for both men and women, many with nature motifs as well as classic beachfront locales, such as Ocean Drive and Havana. Matching Hawaiian short sleeve-shirts with quick-drying capabilities are available separately and done up in the same all over print. Pieces are priced at $79 (for swimwear and shirts) — all with a limited release run, in order to adhere to the brand’s sustainable mission.