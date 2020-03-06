By  on March 6, 2020

Orlebar Brown launches on Monday its first underwear offering, which the brand founder Adam Brown says was five to six years in the making.

The new offering is composed of European sourced and manufactured underwear in four lengths — a slip, brief, trunk and mid trunk — in white, gray, navy and black for $45 each as singles and $145 for a three-pack. Brown said the introduction mirrors how the brand launched swim trunks in 2007, with one block and four lengths in five colors.

