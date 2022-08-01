×
PacSun Taps Supervsn Studios to Create a Collection for the Creative in All of Us

The collection takes creative types from the studio in the day to an art show or dinner party at night.

Studio by Supervsn Studios
A capsule collection called Studio is coming to PacSun. Courtesy: Supervsn Studios

Clothing styles have been going through a major evolution ever since the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down. Now, what you wear in the morning may be the same thing you wear in the evening.

With that in mind, PacSun has partnered with Los Angeles creative force Gavin Mathieu and his Supervsn Studios to design a 21-piece capsule collection of activewear for everyday creatives who start their mornings in the studio and end them at an evening art show or dinner party.

The Studio collection, which debuts Wednesday, consists of T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts and pants that retail from $40 to $120. The mix-and-match collection comes in three colorways: black, berry and sage green.

The hero piece is the Studio hoodie consisting of 400-gram 100 percent French terry cotton. The Studio pants are made of breathable nylon with a mesh lining.

Related Galleries

Mathieu and his team have been working with PacSun to do four drops a year in the two-year collaboration. Supervsn Studios is doing the design and PacSun, originally known as Pacific Sunwear of California, is in charge of manufacturing.

“We are very much aligned with Studio’s mission and how it intends to combine design, unique storytelling and social responsibility to inspire the next generation of creators,” said Richard Cox, PacSun’s vice president of men’s merchandising.

As part of the collaboration, 4 percent of the collection’s gross revenues will be donated to The Studio Foundation, which has partnered with other nonprofit organizations to place underserved youth into paid three-month internships to help foster the next generation of creatives.

“I love clothes, you know, and making money is great and all that, but I think my passion is marrying the community with business and giving back,” said Mathieu, who founded Supervsn Studios in 2019 with a team of creatives.

Mathieu, who grew up in South Central Los Angeles and spent some time studying at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, got his introduction to PacSun when he did a one-off T-shirt and a crewneck last year as part of a larger collaboration under the auspices of Circulate Market. Circulate Market brings together collections produced by Black-owned brands.

When attending the Circulate Market opening event at the PacSun store in downtown L.A., Mathieu met Richard Cox. “He said he would love to do something more with Supervsn,” Mathieu recalled.

Now Mathieu and his team will be working with PacSun in this collaboration that goes in a different direction for the retailer, which started out selling surfwear brands in the 1980s and branched out to streetwear and skatewear. “What’s made this partnership fit is that we bring a different customer into the PacSun store,” Mathieu said.

The collection drops in 100 PacSun stores out of the approximately 325 outposts across the country, and online at Supervsn.com.

