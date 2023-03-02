×
Thursday’s Digital Daily: March 2, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Ralph Lauren Creates Adonis Creed Collection Tied to ‘Creed III’ Film

The six made-to-measure suits and sportswear pieces replicate what star Michael B. Jordan wears in the movie.

Michael B. Jordan in Ralph Lauren.
The promotional image for the new collection. courtesy

Michael B. Jordan is expanding his fashion repertoire.

The actor, who directed, produced and stars in “Creed III,” which opens Friday, dropped jaws earlier this week when he posted photos on Instagram stripped down to his skivvies for Calvin Klein underwear.

The teaser for the spring campaign for Calvin Klein was shot by Mert & Marcus and features Jordan in the brand’s 1996, Athletic and Modern Cotton performance models. Billboards have also gone up in New York and Los Angeles featuring the actor, who joins other male notables including Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes who have famously modeled in nothing but their Calvins — not to mention Mark Wahlberg, then known as Marky Mark.

But while Jordan’s ripped torso may be causing a stir on social media, in the new film he’s dressed to the nines in Ralph Lauren.

A still from the film features the actor in luxury Ralph Lauren sportswear.

As Adonis Creed, Jordan, who had been a real-life ambassador for Coach’s menswear collection for four years until the relationship ended last year, becomes the new face of Ralph Lauren Purple Label. He wears the collection throughout the film — when he’s not in the ring — and the designer brand jumped at the chance to partner with MGM Studios to create a “Adonis Creed for Ralph Lauren” collection that will debut on Thursday.

The collection consists of six made-to-measure pieces worn by the Adonis Creed character in the film. They include double-breasted suits in gray and navy pinstripes as well as less-formal pieces such as sweatshirts in heavyweight terrycloth and a black trench coat. The label will read: Custom tailored for Adonis Creed.

“Creed III” opens Friday.

The Adonis Creed for Ralph Lauren collection will be sold at select Ralph Lauren stores including New York, London and Tokyo, as well as online. Exact prices have not been set because the collection is made-to-measure, but the line is expected to retail from $650 to $9,000.

“Creed III” is the third film in the successful franchise that follows the life and career of boxing champ Adonis Creed. In this installment, which marks Jordan’s directorial debut as well, Creed’s friend and former boxing prodigy Damian, played by Jonathan Majors, resurfaces after serving a long prison sentence determined to prove he deserves his shot in the ring. The two face off in a fight that puts Creed’s future on the line.

A sketch from the collection.

Ralph Lauren has long looked to films as a source of inspiration and has a history of collaborating with the entertainment industry. The designer has created wardrobes for some of the industry’s most iconic films including “Annie Hall” and “The Great Gatsby,” and more recently, the brand has been featured in “A Simple Favor” and “The 355.”

But Adonis Creed for Ralph Lauren marks the first time that pieces featured in a film will actually be made available for sale to consumers.

The line will be sold at select Ralph Lauren stores and online.
