L.A.’s Renowned to Launch ‘Auracles’ NFTs, Collection

Los Angeles-based label Renowned is entering the metaverse with The Auracles, a new next-gen creative studio, along with exclusive streetwear NFTs created with Chris Brown.

The project, which will launch in May, spans media, collectibles and entertainment, led the partners to create The Auracle, a shape-shifting superhero character that travels through time influencing the world. Anyone who mints the NFTs on the Ethereum network and their original marketplace will receive Auracles clothing. Some other styles include a very rare blue kimono that the buyer can redeem to own if their character is wearing one.

“As a culture, we’re invested in [Takashi] Murakami, Kaws and hyped cultural items, and Chris is a collector of Supreme and Be@rbrick,” said Renowned founder John Dean. “We consume this culture and help popularize it, but we don’t often profit off of the culture we helped create.”

Dean and Brown are also producing a real collection of 11 styles in multiple colorways. Dean produced the first piece that everyone will receive, a vintage washed T-shirt with the Auracles logo, as well as the rest of the collection.

Additional elements include a custom katana, Auracles figurines and Renowned discount codes.

The partners tapped BlackNFTArt, an NFT media and community brand that is empowering Black people in the NFT space, to give away 111 free Auracles to people who haven’t owned NFTs before.

“BlackNFTArt is a group of people that came together to make sure Black art is put first and recognized with new technologies,” Dean said. “We’re introducing people who are somewhat skeptical to NFTs to participate at no cost. Typically, to get in the game you have to get a coin. I think it’s really important to empower people and take that risk away. We’re providing that education on wallets and how to keep it safe and saying: ‘Here is the NFT and you can sell it or keep it. It’s your choice.’ It’s all about that education and building.”

Renowned is available in 18 stores in North America, Europe and Asia, including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Selfridges. The brand has collaborated with Unknwn on apparel and with Angela Davis.

Brown is releasing his 10th studio album, “Breezy,” this year led by the two singles, “Iffy” and “WE (Warm Embrace).”

“We want to build this thing out and fashion is at the forefront of how we do this, including comics and collectibles,” Dean said.