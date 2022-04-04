Russell Wilson’s Good Man Brand Enters Swimwear

NFL quarterback Russell Wilson is in the mood for a swim.

The Denver Broncos quarterback’s menswear brand, Good Man Brand, under The House of LR&C, on April 4 is launching exclusively on its website a range of swimwear designed for diving in the ocean or dining out at a resort.

The new lineup is comprised of seven styles in floral and abstract Japanese-inspired patterns like lava prints, tiger leaves, dots, tie-dye and multicolor ink. All styles retail for $98 and boast quick-drying recycled water-repellent stretch fabrics. In April, the collection and six additional styles will roll out at Nordstrom, Revolve Man and the Good Man Brand website.

“What has been really cool about the journey is it’s been a growing business,” Wilson said over Zoom, citing that the overall swimwear market is projected to reach $29 billion by 2029. He also tested the styles on vacation with his star wife and business partner, Ciara, and his family in St. Barts.

“We were able to rock some of the swimwear,” he said. “It’s been cool and an amazing blessing for Ciara and I. There’s a gap there to be able to make something very fashionable to cross over from the pool to the cabana to the mall and to dinner. The team has done an amazing job to be able to do that with our swim trunks.”

The launch follows the February opening of the House of LR&C’s first brick-and-mortar location in Seattle at U Village, where Wilson said he “used to get food all the time,” as well as the brand’s announcement of becoming a B Corp company.

Since cofounding Good Man Brand with Scott Bonomo in 2015, the brand has committed 3 percent of its net revenue to Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation. The athlete and entrepreneur said the brand since its launch has raised more than $1 million for the nonprofit organization to support education, children’s health and fighting poverty. He also noted one youth who has been able to go to college because of the money raised.

“Those are the moments that we cherish,” Wilson said. “It’s amazing to see how many dollars, but also how many lives have been impacted through change. The House of LR&C…is built off of love, respect and care. To build this house together, building fashion, built for everybody’s homes and communities, inclusivity for everybody. It’s built for good and doing good. I think what’s been so exciting is we’re doing good and loving through the journey.”