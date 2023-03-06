×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: March 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Alexander McQueen RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Why Yali’s Founder Is Betting Big on Vests

Accessories

Tiffany Appoints Lauren Santo Domingo First Artist Director for Home

Sartorio: Antonio Paone’s Passion Project

The nephew of the Kiton founder and head of its U.S. business is working to create a stand-alone brand for modern men.

Sartorio
Looks from the Sartorio collection. Ivan Grianti

Antonio Paone is a man on a mission.

The nephew of the founder of Kiton and head of the company’s U.S. division, Paone has spent two years reinventing one of the company’s under-the-radar labels, Sartorio.

Although Sartorio has been around for several years, it wasn’t until Paone took over the reins that it found its footing.

The brand now has lined up some 40 wholesale accounts including M. Dumas & Sons in Charleston, South Carolina, Harry Rosen in Canada and Saks Fifth Avenue, and operates three stand-alone stores in Europe. And Paone is exploring opening the first stores in the U.S. as well.

Related Galleries

Like the Kiton brand, Sartorio is manufactured in the company’s factory in Naples and it seeks to reinterpret Neapolitan sartorial style by updating classic models to accommodate a modern lifestyle. Although traditional suits are offered, the collection is focused more on soft sport coats, sweaters, joggers, jeans and polos. Some of the pieces also feature inspirational phrases such as: “Life is beautiful,” or “Follow your dreams.”

Sartorio’s bestselling piece is a garment-dyed cut-and-sewn cashmere jacket that is offered in 28 colors. It is completely unconstructed, or what Paone calls “empty,” and retails for around $3,000.

Other top sellers include drawstring cargos or flat-front joggers, which are seen as a “more relaxed dress trouser,” as well as jeans and leather jackets, he said.

Since the pricing positions Sartorio squarely in the luxury realm, Paone described the customer as a man who has snagged his first well-paying job and is looking to build a timeless wardrobe. But rather than target the man who wears a suit and tie all day, Sartorio is seen as an alternative for the post-pandemic guy who is seeking pieces that can be worn for both work and leisure.

The line is manufactured in the company’s factories in Naples. Ivan Grianti

“It’s for a man who enjoys dressing in a modern way,” he said.

Sartorio operates stores in Vienna, Zurich and Milan. And Paone said he’s hoping to open a store in New York next year and is exploring opening one in Charleston in partnership with M. Dumas as he works to establish Sartorio as a stand-alone business.

Gary Flynn, owner of M. Dumas, said he’s carried the brand for around four years and Sartorio’s “statement” sport coat is both the most expensive — and highest volume — item sold in the store. “We went from zero to over $1 million in sales,” he said, adding that when he talks to customers about the fabric, the manufacturing and the relationship to Kiton, “guys just eat it up.”

And Flynn said although talks are still in the preliminary stage, he’d definitely be open to having a conversation about partnering with Paone on a Sartorio store at some point in the future.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Hot Summer Bags

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Antonio Paone's Passion Project Has Men Buying $3,000 Cashmere Coats

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad