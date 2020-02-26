By  on February 26, 2020

Diesel North American chief executive officer Stefano Rosso is a gamer. He grew up playing Atari but, in his words, life took over, and he put games on the back burner to start a career in fashion.

But on Thursday, Rosso will launch D-Cave, a lifestyle gaming pop-up shop that bridges the gaming, fashion and music worlds.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers