×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

New CEOs Are Steering Revered Italian Brands

Business

What to Watch: Will the Rich Carry the Consumer Economy?

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: IMG Unveils Programming for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Nostalgic consumers are bringing back the streetwear, sneakers, brands and styles from the early Aughts.

Fubu
A throwback look from Fubu. Courtesy Photo

Thanks to Gen Z shoppers, Y2K is back.

The styles from the early Aughts have returned to the runway and streets through baggy jeans, longer shirts, short sleeves past the elbow on men, and cropped tops, baby T-shirts and cutout dresses for women. 

Designers such as Telfar Clemens, Mowalola and Bstroy are modernizing tight T-shirts and bootcut jeans, hearkening back to Paris Hilton in the “Simple Life” or Lenny Kravitz at the height of his music career.

But what does the return of Y2K style look like in streetwear

Look no further than the resurgence of the Nike Air Force 1, a staple footwear style from the early Aughts popularized by rappers who claimed to never wear a single pair more than once and Nelly, who created a hit song, “Air Force Ones,” in which he demands two pairs of the all-white sneaker silhouette.

Related Galleries

Beyond that style, Nike also revived the Nike Dunks sneakers, a coveted style in the 2000s for the Nike Dunk SB skateboard series. This year alone, the black and white low-top “Panda” Dunks have been spotted on twentysomethings just as frequently as the Air Force 1.

Adidas also has been reviving its Y2K sneaker styles, including the Crazy 1 “Stormtrooper” sneaker that debuted on Kobe Bryant in the 2000 NBA Finals, while he was signed with the company. The “dad shoe” trend led by the Yeezy sneaker line and capitalized on by New Balance brought the style back before 2020, but now the sneaker game is in full Y2K swing.

The early Aughts were a distinctive time for streetwear beyond footwear — clothing, trends and sneakers of the time reflected music and sports influences. While ’90s brands including Fubu, Mecca and Enyce took over the streets, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jay-Z and Russell Simmons — moguls who made their names in music — set the tone in streetwear with Sean John, Rocawear and Phat Farm, respectively. 

The Y2K nostalgia resurgence started percolating before 2020, with Pyer Moss designing collaborations with Fubu and Sean John, and with consumers who created archive social media pages centered on 2000’s fashion and pop culture. These moves provided more runway for longstanding streetwear brands to reclaim their positions in the market.

Fubu on Aug. 27 released merchandise with Black Fashion for its Museum World Tour exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum curated by Black Fashion Fair. Diddy reacquired Sean John this year with the goal of taking the brand back to prominence, and Avirex, a leather jacket brand that became popular on hip-hop acts in the late ’90s and early 2000s, also announced a comeback.

Hip-hop artists leaned on sports for their fashion statements, donning jerseys from current stars or throwbacks nodding to the stars of yesteryear. They accessorized with headbands, wristbands and caps for baseball and basketball teams. A popular cap from New Era featured the logos of every current NBA franchise up to that date, which was also seen on jackets and jeans in the era. New versions of these caps have emerged this year, building on consumers’ new love affair with fitted caps.

Finally, denim brands like Evisu made huge waves in the decade with rappers like Lil Wayne, who would show off the back pocket art on stage and in music videos. Although the brand fell out of the denim conversation in recent years, it aims to reenter the fray with the revival of its 2000s Baggy Fit and a new store in New York City’s SoHo.

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Hot Summer Bags

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad