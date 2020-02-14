By  on February 14, 2020

The NBA All-Star Game has become about way more than just basketball — and brands from luxury to food are tapping into it more than ever.

For one thing, the game is no longer just a game, but has become an entire weekend of events, activations, parties and more. The 2020 All-Star Weekend and 69th annual All-Star game in Chicago begins today and stretches through Sunday, when the actual game will be played.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers