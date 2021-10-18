Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Details Progress on Environmental Goals

Fashion

British Designer Ifeanyi Okwuadi Wins Top Prize at Hyères Fashion Festival

Fashion

Eileen Fisher Plans to Give Up CEO Role, Handle Design for the Near Future

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men’s Store for Fall

The retailer adjust adjacencies to improve flow and adds a Self-Care shop.

The Self-Care Shop at Bergdorf Goodman
The Self-Care shop.

There are lots of changes at the Bergdorf Goodman men’s store this fall.

Over the weekend, the retailer took the wraps off its Self-Care Shop, a men’s grooming destination on the main floor of the Goodman’s store that features an assortment of new and exclusive items for sleep, hair care, nutrition, post-workout and other purposes.

The shop, right off the rotunda, is one of several additions and changes in adjacencies on the first and second floors this season. “This is the most significant shift in almost a decade,” said Bruce Pask, men’s fashion director of Bergdorf’s and its parent company Neiman Marcus.

Pask said the shifts were all designed to make the shopping experience more “intuitive” for the customer. Since the moves were made in the past few weeks, “the response has been tremendous from our customers and associates, who love the flow,” he said.

Related Galleries

One of the most significant changes is a 900-square-foot installation space right inside the Fifth Avenue entrance. The current iteration is dedicated to Greg Lauren’s partnership with Gee’s Bend, a quilting group of Black artisans from Alabama with whom he worked to create one-of-a-kind pieces exclusively for the retailer. The installation includes immersive elements such as a listening station where customers can hear directly from the quilters as well as portraits of the artists on a recycled muslin quilt hanging from the ceiling, and a table that showcases how the pieces were made.

“To really complete this story, we needed the most iconic retail partner,” Lauren said as he surveyed the space and chatted with customers. “So to have this right off of Fifth Avenue really has the feel of something exciting and electric.”

Pask described the space as part exhibition, part pop-up, and said it will rotate every four to six weeks. “When you walk in, you’ll never know what to expect,” he said.

The creation of the pop-up space necessitated the move of private label and sportswear — Smedley, Boglioli, Massimo Alba and the Goodman’s private brand, or what Pask described as “wardrobe staples” — to a new location to the right of the Fifth Avenue entrance.

The rotunda, which had previously housed jewelry, is now home to fragrance, which Pask said “brings a lot of energy” to the area. And watches and jewelry now have a home to the right of the entrance and includes a separate area dedicated to the store’s popular vintage watch offering.

Past the rotunda on the main floor, the area that had housed shirts and ties is now home to small leather goods and adjacent to shoes. “It always makes sense for leather goods to be near footwear,” Pask said, adding that the shift “refreshes the space and gives it a sense of openness.”

There are also changes on the second floor, which is dedicated to luxury sportswear and tailored clothing. At the top of the escalator, a formalwear shop was created that is located next to the Tom Ford and Giorgio Armani shops. A room for private fittings is part of the space. “Occasion-based dressing is an important category,” Pask said.

A space was created for Agnona, which flows into the boutiques for Berluti, Ralph Lauren and Gabriela Hearst — “Knitwear is integral to her line so we made sure there was plenty of folding space,” Pask said — and a “refreshed” Brunello Cucinelli Sartoria shop, which is exclusive to the men’s store.

The Goodman’s Bar has reopened and the floor also features shops for Kiton, Brioni, Cesare Attolini and Ermenegildo Zegna, the latter of which spotlights the brand’s growing luxury sportswear offering. There is also a made-to-measure area where customers can personalize everything from denim and outerwear to sneakers. “The idea of what made-to-measure has become is expansive,” Pask said.

Shirts and ties were relocated from the main floor to sit next to tailored clothing area in a space that formerly housed the formalwear.

But Pask is perhaps most excited about the Self-Care shop. The brands were chosen by the buying and fashion offices and include skin care from 111 Skin, Augustinus Badar and Barbara Sturm; grooming brands such as Acqua di Parma, Iles Formula, Jupiter; nutritional goods including 8 Greens, 27 Rosiers, Shore Magic and The Organic Pharmacy; sleep selection from Amly and Anatome; bath products by Claus Porto, Salt, Soeder, and post-work out solution products such as Theragun and Asystem.

“We BG wanted to create a helpful, intuitive shopping experience by organizing products by category to best address each customer’s individual needs and interests,” Pask explained. “We noticed an increase in the introductions of life-enhancing products made specifically for men so we felt that it was a great time to present an offering of our favorites.”

The assortment will also be available online and will include editorial content focused on men’s grooming tips.

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men's Store for

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad