Taylor Stitch Creates Capsule for Bergdorf’s B. Shop

The boutique was founded and is curated by senior men's fashion director Bruce Pask.

Taylor Stitch
The Wright Jacket from Taylor Stitch for B. Shop. courtesy

It all started with a chance meeting at a ranch in Northern California.

It was there that Bruce Pask, Bergdorf Goodman’s senior men’s fashion director, ran into the team from Taylor Stitch, the San Francisco-based men’s brand, which was shooting a look book. They hit it off immediately, kept in touch and started to talk about working together somewhere down the line.

And that time has come, resulting in a 13-piece holiday capsule collection that is being sold at Pask’s B. Shop at the Goodman men’s store in New York as well as on the e-commerce sites for both companies.

“I’m a big fan of their brand and its great mix of utility, durability and design,” Pask said. “They focus on timeless style and pieces that are meant to age beautifully along with us. This curated capsule feels like a natural fit for the B. Shop and I am excited to introduce our customers to some soon-to-be new favorite items for their wardrobes.”

Bruce Pask in the suede chore jacket.

The collection of “core foundational pieces” include the Ojai jacket, a classic French chore coat, available in suede for the first time; the Wright jacket, an updated take on a pilot’s jacket from the ’30s offered in a sheepskin shearling; a waffle-knit jack sport style; a fisherman’s rib sweater; a plaid flannel overshirt; flat-front chinos, and straight-leg twill pants.

Prices range from $125 for the shirts and $128 for pants to $998 for an aviator jacket. The chore jacket is $798.

This collaboration also serves to bring higher visibility to Taylor Stitch whose motto is: Responsibly Built for the Long Haul, and whose line centers around well-built basics created with as little environmental impact as possible. For its stay at the B. Shop, the store created a small installation of photos and product to better introduce the brand to customers.

Taylor Stitch creates foundational basics.

“There are not a lot of places that encourage installations to bring a brand to life,” said Mike Maher, cofounder and chief executive officer of Taylor Stitch, whose distribution is primarily direct-to-consumer.

The line will be featured in the shop through the holiday season or while supplies last.

