Bob’s Watches Signs Golfer Kurt Kitayama as Ambassador

Bob’s Watches, an online retailer of luxury timepieces, has signed PGA Tour professional Kurt Kitayama as a brand ambassador.

Although partnerships between watch brands and professional golfers are commonplace, this marks the first time a PGA golfer has signed with a watch retailer.

Kitayama, a 30-year-old Californian who turned pro in 2015 after graduating from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, with a degree in finance, has become known for his style and precision on the course, attributes that “align seamlessly” with Bob’s Watches, the company said. Kitayama earned his PGA Tour card in 2021 and won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March 2023. He is currently ranked 20th in the FedEx Cup standings and 24th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

“Kurt Kitayama has distinguished himself as an exceptional golfer on the PGA tour. His dedication, poise and sportsmanship mirror our values at Bob’s Watches. We are proud to sponsor him and look forward to a fruitful partnership,” said Paul Altieri, chief executive officer of Bob’s Watches.

As part of the deal, Kitayama will represent the company at PGA tour events, promotional campaigns and across various media platforms.

Carol Altieri, chief operating officer of Bob’s Watches, said Kitayama will be offered his choice of models to wear from the array of timepieces available from the retailer, including Rolex, Omega, Cartier and Panerai. “We will be reaching out to Kurt to determine what fits his style — you want the wearer to wear the watch, not the watch wear them,” she said. “Like all professional PGA golfers, Kurt has a very busy schedule traveling from event to event every week in various time zones. So it’s important that he has an accurate watch on his wrist so he makes every tee time. We are super excited to work with Kurt and his team every month to ensure he’s wearing the proper branded watch for every tournament.”

“As a professional golfer, my life is all about timing, whether it be on the golf course or making my connection flights to my next global tournament,” Kitayama said. “I am thrilled to join with Bob’s Watches as we share the values of quality, precision and performance at the highest level.”

Bob’s Watches, which was founded in 2010, trades in pre-owned and vintage Rolex watches and other high-end watch brands including Omega, Tudor, Oris and Cartier.