Bonobos Names John Hutchison CEO

The veteran has worked for The North Face and Nike over the course of his career.

Bonobos Fielder
A look from the Bonobos Fielder line. courtesy

Bonobos has a new leader.

John Hutchison, a veteran of The North Face and Nike, has joined the company as chief executive officer. He succeeds Micky Onvural, who departed the company earlier this year.

Hutchison, who joined Bonobos on Monday, held multiple executive positions at The North Face, where he is credited with a significant transformation of the brand and leading a high-growth business unit, the brand’s Run+Train division. He also held a series of leadership roles at Nike, including director of strategic planning. He was most recently the president of TRX, where he led a turnaround of the fitness company and delivered record-setting revenues and profits.

“Joining Bonobos is a full-circle moment for me; as a student at Stanford, two of my classmates created Bonobos so I’ve known and loved the brand from the very beginning. I’m proud to join Bonobos and work with the team to deliver even more growth, and help men feel comfortable and confident in their perfect-fitting clothes.”

In January, Onvural resigned the top post at Bonobos, a role she had held since 2016. Since her departure David Sasson, chief operating and financial officer, had been leading the company. Bonobos was founded by Stanford Business School students Andy Dunn and Brian Spaly in 2007 as a direct-to-consumer men’s pant brand. It has since expanded into a variety of different categories and was acquired by Walmart in 2017 for $310 million.

Hutchison was unavailable for further comment on Thursday on his plans for the brand.

