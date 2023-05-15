×
Brooks Brothers Celebrates Heritage, Dog Dads in Father’s Day Ads

Actors, chefs and influencer pooches are featured in this year's campaign.

Brooks Brothers Father's Day campaign.
Maxine the Corgi and her dad in the Brooks Brothers Father's Day campaign. Courtesy of Brooks Brothers.

Brooks Brothers is paying homage to its heritage in its new Father’s Day campaign.

Titled “Celebrating Dads Since 1818,” it speaks to the history of the retailer, which has dressed dads for more than 200 years.

Actors, creators and chefs appear in the campaign along with their children. They include “Succession” star Nicholas Braun, restaurateur and artist Michael Chow, chef and cookbook author Marcus Samuelsson, actors Claybourne Elder and Eduardo Ramos, and influencer dog Maxine the Corgi. The cast share memories about fatherhood, their favorite dad jokes, impactful advice and stories about their own Brooks Brothers experiences.

For instance, Samuelsson, who is pictured with his son Zion, said: “Brooks Brothers is like good cookware. It lasts. It’s something you pass down. Fashion is in and out, style is forever — that’s Brooks Brothers.”

Brooks Brothers Father's Day campaign.
Marcus Samuelsson and his son Zion. Courtesy of Brooks Brothers

Chow, pictured with his children Phoenix and Skye, said the company “is like apple pie. It’s all-American. There’s a dramatic history of America, and Brooks Brothers is part of that history.”

And of course, Maxime related the best advice she has received from her dad, Bryan Reisberg: “Life is short. Eat everything. Except chocolate.”

“Brooks Brothers is a brand that celebrates special moments and milestones,” said Ken Ohashi, the company’s chief executive officer. “This year, we are celebrating by inviting influential personalities to share their most memorable Father’s Day stories and to create new memories with the people they love most in the world.”

The campaign highlights some signature Brooks Brothers’ pieces including oxford button downs, Supima cotton sweaters, madras tuxedos and white dinner jackets.

The campaign launches Wednesday on the company’s social media accounts and in high-traffic locations in New York.

