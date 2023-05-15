×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: May 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Stanley Korshak Sets Renovation, New Shops

Eye

Loewe and Mytheresa Bring Ibiza to L.A.

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Reformation Pledges to Be Circular by 2030

Collars & Co. to Open First Retail Store in Chicago

The Shark Tank-featured brand is expanding its product line and seeing growing sales.

Collars & Co.
Collars & Co. built its brand on the Dress Collar Polo, which works well under a sweater. Courtesy of Collars & Co.

When it comes to shirts, Collars & Co. founder Justin Baer came up with an idea novel enough to attract the attention of the judges on Shark Tank. When he appeared on the program last November and unveiled his Dress Collar Polo — a traditional polo shirt with a firm English spread collar — he snagged a $300,000 investment and $700,000 line of credit from Mark Cuban and guest Peter Jones.

Baer’s idea for Collars & Co. came about because the entrepreneur hated wearing dress shirts under a sweater or jacket. The bulkiness made him sweat and required frequent visits to the dry cleaner, leading him to look for an alternative.

Related Galleries

He much preferred a polo, but it had to look professional. So he developed the Dress Collar Polo, produced 300 shirts and was convinced by his daughter to introduce it on TikTok. The shirts, which currently retail for $69 or $79, sold out in one day.

Fast-forward to today and Baer’s company has sales of $25 million and a product assortment that has expanded to sweaters, button-down shirts, outerwear, accessories and even a small women’s collection. Pants will be offered shortly as well.

And now, Collars & Co. will be opening its first permanent brick-and-mortar retail store in Chicago in early June. The 1,064-square-foot store at the North Bridge mall will be located right outside of the Nordstrom anchor store in the center on Michigan Avenue. The store will be operated by Leap, a company that finds locations, staffs and runs retail stores for brands seeking to get into the brick-and-mortar space.  

“In the past year, we’ve grown from around 30 or 40 styles to 150 in non-core categories,” Baer said. And while not every piece features the patented Dress Collar, the items are designed to complement the polos, which remain the heart of the business.

But the collar is featured on the Quattro Flex performance dress shirts, which have also garnered a lot of fans since their introduction. Baer said that most other performance shirts features “stretchy material” whose collars drop “like a ‘70s disco collar.” But by using the Dress Collar technology, Collars & Co.’s shirts retain their shape.

MARK CUBAN, JUSTIN BAER
Justin Baer and Mark Cuban on Shark Tank. ABC

As Collar & Co.’s assortment expanded and the acquisition costs of finding customers as a direct-to-consumer brand increased, Baer knew it was time to take the plunge into retail.

“As an online business, we’re seeing rising acquisition costs in online marketing,” he said. Shipping costs have also risen and there are increasing privacy concerns when it comes to digital advertising. “We’re still driving the majority of our business through Facebook and Instagram, but we’re always looking to find new customers and channels,” Baer said.

In addition, having a physical store allows customers to touch and feel the products and try them on to make sure they fit. And the store will also allow the company to test and get feedback on new products and innovations.

He started having conversations with Leap six months ago and together, they found a space they believe will be successful for the brand.

Baer said they chose Chicago for the first retail store because when they analyzed the customer data, they saw that the New York metropolitan area and Chicago were Collar & Co.’s largest markets.

“The opportunity popped up and we jumped on it,” Baer said. The store has a bank of windows that will allow the brand to showcase its offering, and its location next to Nordstrom is a bonus.

“We align well with the Nordstrom customer,” he said, adding that Collars & Co. attracts a “slightly older” man.

Baer said Collars & Co. had tested the retail waters with a pop-up at the Galleria at Tysons Corner in Virginia last November, and was pleased with the results. But when it came to a permanent store, he decided to go with the experts.

Amish Tolia, cofounder and co-chief executive officer of Leap, founded the business in 2018 with fellow entrepreneur Jared Golden with $3 million in seed money from Costanoa Ventures, Equal Ventures and Brand Foundry Ventures. Right before the pandemic shutdown, it secured another $15 million in series A funding that it used to develop its technology, beef up its team and add brands and stores to its footprint. And last January, it secured $50 million in series B financing.

Once a brand signs on to work with the company, Leap finds a location, rents it, hires the employees, installs the point-of-sale systems, and partners with the brand to build a distinct retail experience. Once the store is up and operating, Leap takes a performance-based percentage of sales as its fee, he said.

Tolia said the company now operates 105 retail stores across the country for more than 60 brands including Mack Weldon, Hanky Panky, Malbon Golf, Naadam, Goodlife and Something Navy. Although its largest market is New York, Leap operates 12 stores in Chicago as well as a corporate office.

Baer said if the Chicago store is as successful as he expects, Collars & Co. will look for additional locations, with New York City first on the list. Since his customer is “a working guy,” major metropolitan areas are where the brand does best.

Collars & Co.’s move into brick-and-mortar follows the path of other direct-to-consumer brands that realize physical retail is a necessary tool for growth.

“Retail hasn’t gone anywhere, it’s just transformed,” Tolia said. “Direct-to-consumer is not going anywhere, but people still want to experience a brand in person.” And in fact, the multichannel shopper has a much higher spend ratio, he said, especially when it comes to premium soft goods. And by offering d-to-c, physical retail and wholesale, it allows brands to have “all the chips on the table.”

Baer agreed, saying that Collars & Co. is also beginning to test the wholesale waters. “We’re just starting, but we’re getting inquiries from boutiques and golf pro shops,” he said.

The brand had previously worked with former pro golfer and broadcaster Nick Faldo, and now counts Tiki Barber as an ambassador.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Hot Summer Bags

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Collars & Co. to Open First Store in Chicago on Michigan Ave.

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad