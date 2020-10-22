Amsterdam-based label Daily Paper will open its first U.S. store in New York City on Oct. 24.

Established in 2012 by Abderrahmane Trabsini, Jefferson Osei and Hussain Suleiman while they were in college, Daily Paper started as a blog in 2008 before developing a T-shirt line. They would later create a full men’s wear collection and expanded into women’s clothing for fall/winter 2014.

The trio worked closely with architect Heather Faulding of 4plus Design to design and custom make the interior of the Manhattan store, which is at 18 Delancey Street. The 1,140-square-foot space brings the brand’s Afrofuturistic aesthetic to life, combining the founders’ African heritage — Trabsini has roots in Morocco, Osei in Ghana and Suleiman in Somalia — with their Dutch sensibilities. A Dutch Gable hangs over the entry and panels on the facade spell out the brand name in soda cans in a reference to African beadwork.

The store’s rails feature two-toned triangular patterns found in Africa; a staircase bearing artwork leads up to the second-floor coffee and lounge area, which features glass on the center of the floor with little lights in the position of the stars when the brand was founded.

The full Daily Paper collection is available in the store, including ready-to-wear, accessories, and collaboration capsules.

“We took our time with designing the New York store and it is definitely a level up from our Amsterdam store that we designed four years ago,” the trio said. “Our future stores will have elements from the New York store. It has been a dream of ours for the longest. It signifies us stepping out of our comfort zone in Amsterdam and taking a risk. It’s a huge milestone for us as founders.”

Daily Paper operates two stores in Amsterdam, and is currently sold in 200 stores in 29 countries. “We have never taken any outside investments,” they said. “Over the years we have just continued to reinvest our profits into the company and grown it organically. It took a lot of patience but this path is more rewarding.”

The brand earlier this year collaborated with the Van Gogh Museum on a collection showcasing the artist’s works. But as they look forward, they see more stores in the near future and stated, “London is next.”