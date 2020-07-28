Destination XL Group Inc. has promoted chief digital officer Ujjwal Dhoot to chief marketing officer, effective Aug. 2.

In this new position, Dhoot will oversee all aspects of DXL’s brand positioning, performance marketing, creative strategy and lifecycle marketing for the company’s 320 stores, e-commerce business and mobile app.

Dhoot joined the Canton, Mass.-based big and tall men’s retailer in December 2019, and served as head of marketing on an interim basis during the pandemic.

“At DXL, we pride ourselves on offering an exceptional fit and brand selection focused solely on the big and tall customer, as well as our best-in-class in-store experience and the close personal relationships that exist with our associates and guests,” he said. “As we evolve digitally, we will expand upon those key attributes, leveraging data and insights to build an even greater understanding of our guests to drive focused and actionable personalization. This will help us to not only maintain the increased inflection we have experienced digitally during the COVID-19 pandemic, but leverage this digital evolution and growth while enhancing DXL’s signature service and our focus on guest relationships in all channels — the possibilities in this space are endless, and we’re just getting started.”

Dhoot said as a result of the pandemic, “retailers have seen many years of digital acceleration over the last four months. As we prepare and adjust to the new normal, we can’t assume our historical results and customer behaviors are going to inform the future. Everything we knew about our customer is evolving fast. As marketing has evolved from being an art to a more scientific approach, we believe the best path for us is to stay agile, keep our ears to the ground and continue to make meaningful progress in building our strategic plan to engage and excite customers in personalized ways that appeal specifically to them.”

Dhoot has more than a decade of experience in marketing. He has working at Charming Charlie, PetCareRx and 20×200, an online art retailer.

Harvey Kanter, DXL’s president and chief executive officer, cited Dhoot’s “consumer marketing experience” and “deep understanding of the digital landscape” as key attributes. “Throughout his career, Ujjwal has demonstrated his ability to successfully execute innovative digital marketing campaigns, many of which have leveraged unique customers with unique needs and solutions. From the outset, he was a natural fit when he joined our team and he will now lead marketing as we drive greater positive momentum like we had in the business coming out of 2019.”

Destination XL Group operates more than 225 full-price and outlet stores in the U.S. and Canada under the Destination XL and Casual Male nameplates.