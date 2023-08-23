×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: August 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Macy’s CEO Notes Consumers Being ‘Quite Choosy’

Business

Le Bon Marché Revamps Jewelry Space

Beauty

It Was Both Hit and Miss for Coty in Its Fourth Quarter

Dior Men Opens Miami Design District Store

The two-story boutique will offer all men’s categories.

The Dior Men Miami Design District store
The Dior Men Miami Design District store. Kris Tamburello

Dior Men is expanding its retail footprint with a new boutique.

The fashion house is opening its latest Dior Men storefront in Miami’s Design District this week, located at 161 NE 40th Street. The boutique will offer all Dior Men’s categories, including ready-to-wear, leather goods, small leather goods, shoes and other accessories, as well as pieces from the Gem Dior fine jewelry collection.

The boutique is divided into two floors. The first floor will offer all of the men’s categories, while the second floor has two VIP salons. 

Dior Men Miami Design District store
Inside Dior Men’s Miami Design District store. Courtesy of Dior

The Dior Men boutique pays homage to the artistic nature of Miami’s Design District with a unique design both for its interior and exterior.

Dior worked with artist Thomas Trum for the store’s facade. Trum spray-painted a unique, multicolor design that gives a nod to the vivid colors seen throughout the Design District. 

The store’s interior is decorated with an array of textured paintings and art pieces, including artwork from multidisciplinary artist Elias Sime and digital painter Gioele Amaro. 

This is the latest U.S. city where Dior has opened a standalone men’s boutique. The brand has other men’s stores in New York City and Beverly Hills.

Dior Men Opens Miami Design District Store: Details

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad