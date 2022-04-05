DXL’s CEO Harvey Kanter Signs Contract Extension

Harvey Kanter will be sticking around for a while longer at Destination XL Group Inc.

On Tuesday, the Canton, Mass.-based men’s big and tall retailer said Kanter, president and chief executive officer, has signed a three-year extension to continue in that position.

Kanter joined the company on April 1, 2019, succeeding longtime chief David Levin. Kanter had been president, ceo and chairman of Blue Nile before joining Destination XL and over the course of his career was also with Moosejaw Mountaineering, Backcountry Travel, Michaels Stores and Eddie Bauer.

“We are extremely pleased that Harvey has agreed to continue to lead our company for another three-year term,” said Lionel Conacher, chairman of the board of DXL. “Harvey has had an incredible impact on the success of the company, including building a high-performing culture in which people are the focus. He brilliantly navigated the pandemic as he led the team through uncharted territory. With Harvey’s proven track record of creating shareholder value and his digital experience, as well as his strategic and operational expertise, we are confident that his consumer-focused mindset and passion for omnichannel retail will result in successfully bringing DXL to the next level.”

Kanter said he will continue to work with the management team to “transform the DXL brand…to reach new levels of success in today’s complex retail environment. DXL has a tremendous opportunity to build upon the growth of its now transformative digital capabilities during the past three years to capture a larger share of the addressable market and increase DXL’s position as the leader in the big and tall men’s apparel sector.”

In mid-March, DXL reported it had hit $500 million in sales last year for the first time in its history and was back in the black. Its goal now is to increase its market share within the $10 billion men’s big and tall market beyond the current 5 percent by offering a curated assortment of national and private brands and providing a welcoming shopping experience in stores and online.