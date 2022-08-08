×
Fresh Clean Tees Rebrands as Fresh Clean Threads

The name change comes as a result of the expansion into other product categories.

Fresh Clean Threads
A look from Fresh Clean Threads.

The name Fresh Clean Tees just isn’t accurate anymore. As the San Diego-based direct-to-consumer men’s brand expanded beyond crewneck T-shirts to include henleys, polos, tank tops, socks and hoodies, it was time to reinvent.

Meet Fresh Clean Threads.

Fresh Clean Tees began as a hobby project in 2015 in the guest bedroom of the married couple Matthew and Melissa Parvis. The marketing executive and his wife, who has a degree in fashion and worked for Hurley, were searching for a business they could operate together and landed on affordable, comfortable T-shirts.

Fresh Clean Threads
The new logo.

Matthew Parvis said he basically wears a black crewneck T-shirt every day but the choices he found in the mass market were never consistent in fit, and didn’t last. So they set out to create an alternative.

Fresh Clean Tees launched at the height of the subscription-box craze, but quickly found that their customers preferred to buy the colors and quantity they wanted on their own timetable. So while a subscription option is still offered, Fresh Clean Threads operates more like any other direct-to-consumer brand.

And it’s working. In 2021, the company posted sales of $45 million and it also attracted a $1 million investment from the venture capital firm Guild Capital.

In addition to the name change, Fresh Clean Threads has changed its logo and rebranded its website. “We’ve worked hard to expand our product line and want our branding to reflect that,” said Matthew Parvis.

Looking ahead, the couple said the plan is to continue to expand its product offering and hopes to move into women’s and children’s apparel.

Fresh Clean Threads
The company now offers more than T-shirts.

Sustainability is also a key focus for the future. The company is committed to reducing its carbon impact and has transitioned to 100 percent recyclable packaging and eliminated single-use plastic. Every factory in the supply chain is certified by Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production, guaranteeing the work environment is socially and ethically responsible, and the company has a goal to replace the synthetics it uses now with organic and sustainable fabrics by 2025.

It took the first step earlier this year when it introduced the Eco Fresh Tee. Those shirts retail for $22, slightly higher than the $19 price of the brand’s core crewneck shirt, but Matthew Parvis said as a San Diego-based brand, located near the ocean, sustainability is a core tenet of the business and worth the investment.

