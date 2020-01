Paris was still gripped by ongoing pension strikes but the men’s fall 2020 collections did not stand still. From the “dreamy cloudscape” of Louis Vuitton to a reimagined Japanese restaurant for Doublet, via Ami’s Parisian scenery and Craig Green’s pristine white box, brands endeavored to take their audiences away despite constant gridlock and interrupted public transports.

“The public transportation strike has severely affected how we move around this city. It has greatly inhibited the amount of shows and showrooms I’m able to attend, forcing uncomfortable choices,” said Bruce Pask, men’s fashion director at Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.