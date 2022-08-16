×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma: Few Buyers, Many Sellers

Business

Johann Rupert Slams Bluebell’s Proposals Ahead of Richemont AGM

Business

Will There Be Another Ralph, Donna or Calvin?

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With Three New Dedicated Spaces

This is part of the company’s storewide redevelopment plan which began in 2018.

MW, New spaces, Indoors, Shop
The grooming market is booming for the department store with an Adam Grooming Atelier on the second floor and now a committed space for grooming and fragrances. Courtesy of Harrods

LONDON — Harrods is tripling up.

The British luxury department store has unveiled a new men’s space dedicated to sunglasses, grooming and fragrances on the second floor.

This is part of the company’s storewide redevelopment plan which began in 2018 and is expected to finish in early 2023. Last year the retailer opened a 4,000-square-foot space focusing on men’s sportswear.

“My vision was to make shopping in Harrods a simple, considered and luxurious experience, and with the launch of ‘Men’s Sunglasses, Grooming and Fragrance’ I’m looking forward to welcoming customers to a space where they can achieve the ultimate first and final touches; from enriching skin care to the coolest eyewear on the market,” said Simon Longland, head of menswear at Harrods.

MW, New spaces, Jewelry Store, Shop
The David Clulow sunglasses boutique is Europe’s largest men’s offering with over 500 shades on display. Courtesy of Harrods

The David Clulow sunglasses boutique is Europe’s largest men’s offering with over 500 shades on display, from brands including Retro Super Future, Dita, and Cazal.

Related Galleries

There’s more than meets the eye, with customers being offered a private room to try on sunglasses in their comfort rather than on the shop floor and for browsers, a digital screen has digitized all the sunglasses for consumers to try on virtually.

Last summer Harrods unveiled a venture out of the ordinary with the opening of three further stand-alone H Beauty stores in Edinburgh, Scotland, and in Bristol and Newcastle, England. H Beauty already has two physical locations in Lakeside mall in Essex, and at Centre: MK in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.

The grooming market is booming for the department store with an Adam Grooming Atelier on the second floor and now a committed space for grooming and fragrances that will introduce customers to new brands such as Escentric Molecules, Humanity Cosmetics and Murdock alongside its bestsellers of Tom Ford, Creed, Acqua Di Parma and Penhaligon’s.

“The decision to create a grooming and fragrance space devoted to our menswear customers was a simple one. With an ever-growing interest in self-care that we are seeing, it only felt right to bring together an easily accessible, highly curated edit of the best grooming and fragrance products on the market, all in one place,” said Mia Collins, head of beauty at Harrods.

The Men’s Grooming and Fragrance space was designed by David Collins Studio, a frequent collaborator of the department store. The studio remodeled the chocolate hall and men’s shoes wing in 2021 in their signature aesthetic of marbles, textured glass, mixed metals, dark timber and reflective surfaces.

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Hot Summer Bags

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad