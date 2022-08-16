Harrods Expands Its Men’s Universe With Three New Dedicated Spaces

LONDON — Harrods is tripling up.

The British luxury department store has unveiled a new men’s space dedicated to sunglasses, grooming and fragrances on the second floor.

This is part of the company’s storewide redevelopment plan which began in 2018 and is expected to finish in early 2023. Last year the retailer opened a 4,000-square-foot space focusing on men’s sportswear.

“My vision was to make shopping in Harrods a simple, considered and luxurious experience, and with the launch of ‘Men’s Sunglasses, Grooming and Fragrance’ I’m looking forward to welcoming customers to a space where they can achieve the ultimate first and final touches; from enriching skin care to the coolest eyewear on the market,” said Simon Longland, head of menswear at Harrods.

The David Clulow sunglasses boutique is Europe’s largest men’s offering with over 500 shades on display. Courtesy of Harrods

The David Clulow sunglasses boutique is Europe’s largest men’s offering with over 500 shades on display, from brands including Retro Super Future, Dita, and Cazal.

There’s more than meets the eye, with customers being offered a private room to try on sunglasses in their comfort rather than on the shop floor and for browsers, a digital screen has digitized all the sunglasses for consumers to try on virtually.

Last summer Harrods unveiled a venture out of the ordinary with the opening of three further stand-alone H Beauty stores in Edinburgh, Scotland, and in Bristol and Newcastle, England. H Beauty already has two physical locations in Lakeside mall in Essex, and at Centre: MK in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.

The grooming market is booming for the department store with an Adam Grooming Atelier on the second floor and now a committed space for grooming and fragrances that will introduce customers to new brands such as Escentric Molecules, Humanity Cosmetics and Murdock alongside its bestsellers of Tom Ford, Creed, Acqua Di Parma and Penhaligon’s.

“The decision to create a grooming and fragrance space devoted to our menswear customers was a simple one. With an ever-growing interest in self-care that we are seeing, it only felt right to bring together an easily accessible, highly curated edit of the best grooming and fragrance products on the market, all in one place,” said Mia Collins, head of beauty at Harrods.

The Men’s Grooming and Fragrance space was designed by David Collins Studio, a frequent collaborator of the department store. The studio remodeled the chocolate hall and men’s shoes wing in 2021 in their signature aesthetic of marbles, textured glass, mixed metals, dark timber and reflective surfaces.