×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Ib Kamara on His Mission to ‘Dream Bigger’ at Off-White

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Haider Ackermann to Design Next Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Business

Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through Collab With Brian McCourt

The HGTV star has created a curated assortment of furniture and decor for the Canadian retailer.

The installation is in Harry Rosen's
The installation is in Harry Rosen's Yorkdale Centre store in Toronto. Courtesy

For a retailer to survive nearly 70 years, it takes a lot of hard work and the ability to evolve with the times.

That’s just what has defined the Harry Rosen business since its founding in Canada in 1954 by the merchant of the same name.

Today, the 18-unit chain is operated by Rosen’s son Larry and his grandson Ian, who serves as president and chief operating officer. 

Since joining the family business in 2018, Ian Rosen has helped transform it to better meet the demands of today’s consumer, from the addition of activewear to the enhanced digital offerings.

Related Galleries

Brian McCourt

And now, he has tapped Brian McCourt, a Canadian designer and star of HGTV’s “Backyard Build” to curate furniture, decor and other pieces, including leather lounge chairs, hand-knotted rugs and a selection of limited-edition pillows created from traditional suit fabrics. The pieces will be sold in a pop-up at the retailer’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre flagship in Toronto as well as online.

But Rosen also made sure to blend the physical and digital by making every piece immediately shoppable through the use of QR codes. The collection also uses responsible manufacturing techniques, thoughtful design practices and tasteful product curation to highlight the importance of investing in quality product.

A bathroom set from the collection.

“The Harry Rosen x Brian McCourt Home Edit was designed to be an immersive shopping experience, both in-person and digitally,” Rosen said. “Brian and his team reimagined our Yorkdale store into an inviting living space, and online we’ve curated a gallery of shoppable vignettes that were styled by Brian. This is the future of retail; a perfect blend of experience, inspiration and technology.”

The main structure of the pop-up is 10-feet tall, 12-feet wide and 18-feet deep with six-foot mirrored arbors on either side, creating an innovative display for apparel, accessories and furniture. A pointed arch on the facade of the structure is a nod to the classic home shape, and the installation includes LED rope-lighting around the entrance to “bring a modern sophistication and emphasize the natural texture of the black tongue and groove siding. The intention was to be as sharp and as tailored as a tux made at Harry Rosen,” McCourt said. 

“The displays are designed with a holistic picture in mind; not only products for different areas of the home but also the type of clothing you might wear while you were using it — for example, loungewear with comfortable throws and pillows, barware with clothing for a cocktail party,” he added.

The items in the pop-up are immediately shoppable through QR codes.

This is the first time McCourt has worked with a retailer to create product, but it was his admiration for the company that prompted him to take the plunge.

“Harry Rosen came to me looking for a partner and I’ve always admired Harry’s approach to high-quality designs and timelessness,” McCourt said. “When you remove the type of goods we deal with — clothing and furniture — we are both about quality construction, timeless design and investing in feeling good.”

To introduce the collection, Harry Rosen hosted a launch event on Oct. 1 at the Yorkdale location that included a conversation between Ian Rosen and McCourt.

Harry Rosen operates 18 stores across Canada and carries top luxury men’s labels including Brunello Cucinelli, Zegna, Tom Ford, Giorgio Armani and Moncler.

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Hot Summer Bags

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Harry Rosen Offers Home Product Through

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad