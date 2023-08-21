HSN Teams With Fanatics to Offer Licensed Sports Products

Fanatics continues to expand its reach, tapping HSN as its newest partner.

The digital sports platform and licensed sports merchandise company is collaborating with the shopping network to provide fans with a wide-ranging assortment of products from several major sports leagues. The deal provides HSN with its largest collection of team merchandise to date.

The collaboration began with Major League Baseball and National Football League product will be coming soon. Throughout 2024, additional product will be added from the National Hockey League, National Basketball Association, select colleges and universities, NASCAR, Major League Soccer and Union of European Football Associations. Hot market and championship merchandise will also be offered in the future.

The sports-related products will be featured in dedicated HSN Fan Shops on the company’s platform and exclusive offerings will also be available on-air on HSN’s network. On Aug. 21, Sam Acho, a former NFL player and former executive committee member of the NFL Players Association, will be the guest for the kickoff of Fanatics’ on-air experience and the sale of merchandise for the 2023 football season.

“By combining HSN’s expertise in live shopping and video storytelling with Fanatics’ extensive selection of licensed merchandise, we will bring an unparalleled and engaging sports shopping experience to our customers,” said Rob Robillard, HSN’s chief merchandising officer. “Fanatics is a trusted leader in sports merchandise and joining forces with them provides an enhanced shopping experience that is unlike any other.”

“We’re excited to kick off this unique arrangement with HSN, which will bring a robust assortment of high-quality products to their shoppers on a platform they are familiar with,” said Gary Gertzog, Fanatics’ president of business affairs. “Our cross-channel approach will create new avenues for HSN’s audience to browse items for the teams and players they love and showcase their pride and passion on game days and beyond.”