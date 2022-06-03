Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Royal Wives Pick Dior, Emilia Wickstead for Platinum Jubilee Service

Eye

The French Open: The Fashion Highs and Lows Over the Decades

Fashion

S.S. Daley Wins the 2022 Edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in New Haven, Conn.

The Ivy League-inspired retailer has operated in that city for more than a century.

J. Press New Haven
Inside the new J. Press store in Connecticut.

J. Press is celebrating its 120th anniversary by returning to its roots.

The Ivy League-inspired clothier has opened a 1,780-square-foot store at 262 Elm Street in New Haven, the Connecticut city where it has operated a store for more than a century. As reported, the original unit on York Street was severely damaged by a storm in 2013, forcing the company, which is owned by Onward Kashiyama in Japan, to operate in temporary spaces for the past several years. But its permanent home has now been secured.

J. Press New Haven
The store is located in a restored brick building.

The fully restored brick building features J. Press’ signature blue awnings on the exterior. Inside, the shop has been decorated with vintage furniture from the original store and Ivy-themed bric-a-brac. This store carries classic tailored clothing along with sportswear including Indian madras shirts, oxford cloth button-downs, seasonal Shaggy Dog Shetland sweaters and an assortment of accessories. It also offers the J. Press Pennant Label, a line of official Ivy League-licensed sportswear and other casual staples in a trim, modern fit. The second floor houses the tailored clothing assortment, a made-to-measure and custom shirt program and a full tailor shop.

The building also houses J. Press’s e-commerce distribution center, a photo studio and offices.

“Today is an important day for J. Press with our return to a permanent home right around the corner from where it all started,” said Jun Murakami, president and chief executive officer of J. Press Inc. “We are thrilled to continue to offer classic Ivy-inspired American clothing to the world from our traditional home of New Haven.”

FOR MORE ON J. PRESS FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Frances Valentine Teams With J. Press for Menswear Capsule Collection

J. Press to Reopen Store in New Haven

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Hot Summer Bags

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

J. Press Opens Permanent Store in

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad