J. Press Opens Permanent Store in New Haven, Conn.

J. Press is celebrating its 120th anniversary by returning to its roots.

The Ivy League-inspired clothier has opened a 1,780-square-foot store at 262 Elm Street in New Haven, the Connecticut city where it has operated a store for more than a century. As reported, the original unit on York Street was severely damaged by a storm in 2013, forcing the company, which is owned by Onward Kashiyama in Japan, to operate in temporary spaces for the past several years. But its permanent home has now been secured.

The store is located in a restored brick building.

The fully restored brick building features J. Press’ signature blue awnings on the exterior. Inside, the shop has been decorated with vintage furniture from the original store and Ivy-themed bric-a-brac. This store carries classic tailored clothing along with sportswear including Indian madras shirts, oxford cloth button-downs, seasonal Shaggy Dog Shetland sweaters and an assortment of accessories. It also offers the J. Press Pennant Label, a line of official Ivy League-licensed sportswear and other casual staples in a trim, modern fit. The second floor houses the tailored clothing assortment, a made-to-measure and custom shirt program and a full tailor shop.

The building also houses J. Press’s e-commerce distribution center, a photo studio and offices.

“Today is an important day for J. Press with our return to a permanent home right around the corner from where it all started,” said Jun Murakami, president and chief executive officer of J. Press Inc. “We are thrilled to continue to offer classic Ivy-inspired American clothing to the world from our traditional home of New Haven.”

