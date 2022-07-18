John Elliott Opens Aspen Boutique

John Elliott has opened his fourth retail store, in Aspen, Colorado.

His other stores are located on Melrose in Los Angeles, the Design District of Miami and SoHo in New York City.

The 974-square-foot boutique at 535 East Cooper Avenue seems like a bit of a departure for the Los Angeles-based brand, but Elliott said, “When we look at where we want to take the brand and where our customer congregates, we thought this was a unique opportunity to get access to a real luxury consumer.”

Elliott added that his brand has always been inspired by the outdoors and embraces seasonality — hallmarks of Aspen.

The store is located on a prime corner in the resort community.

“This store is important because of its location. It’s in a highly visible area of a town that has a true luxury network,” he said. “The byproduct is that we’ll have the ability to tell stories with new and exclusive products that’s directly influenced by the climate and unique surroundings that can only be found in Aspen.”

Because the space is smaller than the other three locations, Elliott said the mix will be edited but will still include men’s and women’s collections, artisanal leather pieces, Japanese denim, Los Angeles-made sportswear, a complete Italian-made footwear program and Italian tailoring pieces.

The design of the space is reminiscent of the brand’s other stores created by architect Stephan Wiemer. It features mirrors on the back wall and a continuous railing that was inspired by one at the SoHo store.

Although Elliott declined to say where and when he’d like to add more stores, he said there are others in the works. The SoHo store, which opened in the fall of 2021, has been “extremely successful,” and Aspen is “off to a very exciting start. In each store, whether we’re known in the market of not, we’ve been able to ingrain ourselves in the communities and build a profitable business, so we’re definitely not done.”