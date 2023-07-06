John Elliott Opens First International Store 

John Elliott is expanding globally with its first international storefront.

The fashion label opened its first Toronto flagship store this week, located at 83 Yorkville Avenue. This is the brand’s sixth store overall, adding to its locations in Miami, Los Angeles, New York City and Aspen, Colorado.

“We have visibility into where our customers are at, and Toronto has consistently been a top demographic for the brand,” Elliott said. “Although we’ve built a significant following online, our customer’s access has been limited to distribution through wholesale partners, or to online purchasing, which is subject to customs and duties.”

The roughly 2,400-square-foot store offers the full John Elliott men’s and women’s collections, including leather pieces, Japanese denim, sportswear and Italian-produced footwear. The store will also offer the brand’s fine jewelry created in collaboration with Japanese brand M.A.R.S.

John Elliott’s Toronto store. Courtesy of John Elliott

“The opening of this flagship is exciting because it allows us to finally have a direct dialogue with some of our most loyal customers,” the designer continued. “By opening this direct distribution channel, we can also overcome the longstanding challenges that Canadian customers have faced when shopping our brand. When you consider these factors, combined with our positioning on a street in Yorkville that’s exciting in terms of brand adjacencies and customer acquisition, you see why this really ticks all the boxes for John Elliott. This is a market we expect to do well in, with a customer base we’re excited to grow with.”

Elliott has been quickly building up the brand’s stand-alone stores over the last few years. Last year, the company added a second New York City storefront located on Madison Avenue and opened its Aspen location.

Like the designer’s other stores, the new Toronto location was designed by architect Stephan Wiemer, who used a minimalist and utilitarian aesthetic for the layout.