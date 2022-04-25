Johnnie-O Gets $100M-plus Investment, New Minority Partners

Johnnie-O, whose surfer dude logo has become a recognizable symbol of “West Coast prep,” has secured an investment of $108 million from Wasatch Global Investors and Ares Management Corp. funds. The investment gives the funds a minority stake in the business.

The brand, founded by John O’Donnell a little more than a decade ago, started out with wedge-collar pique polo shirts but has since expanded into a full lifestyle brand. During the pandemic, the company experienced “superior financial performance and consistently high sales and profit growth,” according to the company and its new investors. “The mass casualization of America has allowed Johnnie-O the market opportunity to provide consumers of all ages with a broad range of unique upscale lifestyle apparel, wearable on numerous occasions, including at the office, on the golf course, on the beach or an evening out,” they added.

The e-commerce channel, in particular, has been growing rapidly, leading to sales and EBITDA growth of more than 80 percent in 2021, the company said, and it expects to continue to grow online as well as through wholesale channels as a result of this infusion of capital.

“We are excited to provide flexible capital in support of Johnnie-O’s strong growth plans,” said Brian Goldman, partner at Ares. “This investment dovetails with Ares’ strategy of investing alongside companies with strong brands, compelling track records and best in class management teams.”

Dave Gatto, chief executive officer of Johnnie-O, added, “We are delighted to partner with such high-caliber firms as Wasatch and Ares as we continue to grow our brand and community and build the next great iconic American brand.”

O’Donnell, the brother of actor Chris O’Donnell of “NCIS Los Angeles” fame, grew up in a conservative household in suburban Illinois. An avid golfer since the age of 12, John O’Donnell played on the golf team at UCLA, where he majored in history and business. He continued to play after college, and participated in five USGA events as a top-ranked amateur. Eventually, he merged his sports and business backgrounds by joining Fox Sports Net Chicago to sell radio advertising. But the lure of the West Coast was strong and he returned to California, working in the Los Angeles office of the Golf Channel before joining Merrill Corp., a financial printing firm.

He rapidly became bored with the corporate lifestyle and created Johnnie-O, his nickname, as an alternative to the East Coast preppy brands such as Vineyard Vines. He started with polo shirts that he sold out of the back of his car and eventually expanded into other products for men and boys.

Wasatch is a small-cap equity manager with $33 billion in assets under management. Ares is a global investment manager with $314 billion under management.