Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

In Commercial Real Estate, Experience Matters

Fashion

Jackson Wiederhoeft Brings His Fantasy Touch to Ready-to-wear

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Diesel to Show During Milan Women’s Fashion Week for First Time

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future of Trade Shows

The show will not host events this winter but may return in the future.

Sharifa Murdock
Sharifa Murdock George Chinsee/WWD

Liberty Fairs is taking a break as its owners contemplate the future of the trade show industry.

Last week Sharifa Murdock, who cofounded Liberty with Sam Ben-Avraham in 2013, sent out an email saying the decision was made to halt the shows in New York and Las Vegas for at least the next season.

“While it has always been our mission to showcase the rising talent and innovations within the men’s and women’s fashion industry through highly impactful trade shows and events, we feel there is no better time than now to hit the pause button and restructure our business model to better suit the forward-thinking and heritage brands we serve,” she wrote. “With that, we’ve made the collective decision to put a pause on hosting shows at least through the winter season. Although we’re deeply saddened to pause our shows that so many look forward to attending each year, at the end of the day our goal is to protect the best interest of our incredible brands and designers — which is why we’ll be taking this time to re-evaluate how we operate and implement new initiatives that allow them to scale and add value to their offerings in an even greater way.”

Related Galleries

Historically, Liberty has aligned with Project, holding shows on the same dates in both New York and Las Vegas in January and August. But that changed in 2018 when Liberty and Agenda were both forced to show in downtown Las Vegas after Project shifted its dates and Liberty’s traditional location at the Sands Expo Center was unavailable.

Project, which was founded by Ben-Avraham and sold to Advanstar, the then-owner of Magic, in 2005, has long been the granddaddy of the men’s trade show business. But its return to an in-person event in August was lacking in terms of both exhibitors and retailers, many of whom decided to attend the Chicago Collective, which was held at the same time. Liberty did not hold an event in Vegas in August and Murdock is glad it didn’t.

Reached by phone, she said that although Liberty had hosted successful events in Miami during swim week in July and Los Angeles during L.A. Men’s Market in August, “we felt the men’s wear industry has changed and brands need smaller, regional shows like Chicago.” She sang the praises of the Chicago Collective and its organizer Bruce Schedler. “My prediction is that the Chicago Collective will have an amazing show,” she said, noting that it is able to be more cost-effective to vendors because it owns the building in which it operates, and is also “small and nimble.” The Italian Trade Commission also made a deal with Chicago to bring its brands there instead of Project.

Murdock said she is watching carefully what the Chicago and Man shows are going to do this season — Man is also returning to an in-person show in New York Jan. 26 to 28 in a new location, AG Studios in Tribeca — as well as Project, which will be held Jan. 26 to 27 in New York and Feb. 14 to 16 in Las Vegas.

Murdock said she’s been in conversation with both Man and the Collective about “building a stronger community for men’s wear. It’s sad if we didn’t learn anything from the past year.” But despite attempts to work with Project as well, she has been unsuccessful. “So we decided to pause for this season and see what everyone else is doing.”

She said many brands are still not ready to return to a traditional trade show format and with so much uncertainty still swirling about COVID-19 and its variants, “we don’t know what’s going to happen in January or February, especially in Vegas, which is so big. So I have no problem sitting out a season.”

On 2018, Murdock created Envsn, a consumer event for Millennial and Gen Z women with a marketplace and experiential activations. That is still going on and she’s hoping to hold three events next year: in New York, Miami and the Washington, D.C./Maryland/Virginia market.

“That’s where my heart is,” she said. She has also taken a role at Kith as chief impact officer where she will focus on that company’s philanthropic efforts.

“Trade shows still matter but we need to make them more important so that brands find the value in them,” she said. “We need to add something to bring excitement and benefit the brands.”

How that will be done, however, remains to be seen.

But while Liberty may be taking a break, Informa, which owns Project and MAGIC, is plunging full-steam ahead with in-person shows. According to Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion, “We have focused on understanding what the industry needs now, and going forward, so we can better serve the community. The fashion industry is a very tactile one — people want to touch and feel pieces, and in-person opportunities are vital to that. Plus face-to-face connection is irreplaceable and will always be key in business.”

She said that while in-person events will continue to be the core of Informa’s business, the company is expanding its offering with “advanced content, education, trend, and market insights as well as digital solutions to offer better connection, discovery and learning for our fashion communities. Digital solutions provide a powerful, yearlong, complementary opportunity to support the live event experience, and we absolutely see both physical and digital as long-term engines for us. We are excited to welcome the industry back to the showfloor throughout 2022.”

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Liberty Fairs Owner Ponders the Future

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad