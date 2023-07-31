Lids to Open Paris Saint-Germain Store at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is becoming quite the sports hub with teams from the NFL (the Raiders), the NHL (the Golden Nights) and the WNBA (Aces) calling the city home and MLB’s Oakland Athletics also preparing to relocate there. It is also gearing up for the Formula 1 Grand Prix in November, as well as the 2024 Super Bowl. So it’s no surprise that Lids chose the city for its third Paris Saint-Germain retail store.

The 1,851-square-foot shop within the Forum Shops at Caesars on the Las Vegas Strip follows units in Los Angeles and New York that opened over the past two years. All three stores are operated by Fanatics and Lids. Fanatics holds a 50 percent stake in the hat retailer and signed a 10-year partnership deal with PSG in the middle of 2020 that expanded their relationship beyond e-commerce to manufacturing and management of the club’s apparel, headwear and hard goods licensed products as well as management of select retail stores.

The store is at the Forum Shopes at Caesars Palace. Courtesy of Lids

The Vegas store will sell team jerseys, headwear, accessories and collaboration products and will include customization stations.

“As we continue to broaden our brick-and-mortar footprint, this new location speaks to the incredible partnership that we’ve been able to forge with PSG,” said Bob Durda, president of Lids. “Las Vegas is known for being a city with avid sports enthusiasts who will undoubtedly enjoy visiting this new store.”

“The opening of a new Paris Saint-Germain store in Las Vegas reflects the club’s massive potential for development in the USA, where we are boosting our presence,” added Fabien Allègre, Paris Saint-Germain’s chief brand officer. “This is our way of responding to the growing passion of the U.S. public, whose love for our products grows a little more with every passing season. We are proud to now offer them an immersive experience focused on our brand in the heart of Las Vegas.”