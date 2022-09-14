×
Matchesfashion to Launch Ben Cobb’s Capsule for Tiger of Sweden

The collection of updated tailored menswear will go on sale Thursday.

Ben Cobb for Tiger of Sweden
A look from the Ben Cobb line for Tiger of Sweden. provided

Matchesfashion has snagged the exclusive on Ben Cobb’s debut collection for Tiger of Sweden.

The updated menswear assortment from Cobb, a fashion journalist and editor of ES Magazine from the U.K.’s Evening Standard, will make its debut on Thursday.

This marks the first time Cobb has actually designed a collection and he worked closely with Tiger of Sweden’s Bryan Conway, the brand’s creative director.

“Tiger of Sweden approached me with the idea,” Cobb told WWD. “I’ve been a friend of the brand for a long time so it was an instant yes. I’ve consulted on collections before in various guises, but before this Tiger project my most immersive design experience was consulting on the autumn/winter ‘19 Givenchy collection under Clare Waight Keller — those double-breasted flared suits were amazing. That was an incredible experience, and I learned a lot from the process.” 

Among the key pieces in the eight-piece collection of tailored separates and essentials are a single-breasted peak-lapel blazer paired with wide-legged pants; single-breasted notch-lapel blazer with flared pants; striped and color-blocked shirts; V-neck sweaters; a belted overcoat, and a dress coat. The collection is created from leftover materials sourced from British and Italian manufacturers, which determined the number of pieces available. It will retail for 256 pounds to 1,283 pounds.

“Each piece is based on the go-to favorites from my personal wardrobe,” Cobb said. “They are designed to be worn as a full look for maximum impact — that’s how I do it — or as separates, injecting standout chic moments into everyday dressing. It is a collection made to function for all lifestyles and personalities.”

Conway said that he has “always had a real soft spot for Ben Cobb — his taste, style and elegance, and commitment, not just to his style, but to beautifully made clothes. This is a really lovely moment to celebrate this and, of course, our mutual love of tailoring and exceptionally made garments.”

Damien Paul, head of menswear for Matchesfashion, agreed. “Being able to bring tastemaker Ben Cobb’s vision to Matchesfashion through Tiger of Sweden for the first time is truly exciting and we are looking forward to our customer being able experience this world for the first time.”

The line is based on Cobb’s personal wardrobe preferences.

Paul said the collection, with its focus on modern tailoring, will appeal to the Matches man who “expresses himself by mixing tailoring with knitwear and chic fluid shirting with sharp trousers. Overall he is dressing up and going out. This collaboration optimizes this mood and whether he is buying for an event or simply building out his wardrobe, this collection is a clear go-to.”

Overall, Paul said, menswear at Matchesfashion “has had a strong season to-date with categories including tailoring and shirting driving triple-digit growth. As the Matches man dresses up, he is connecting with luxury for every aspect of his lifestyle, whether that be a full wardrobe refresh, some dynamic activewear (as he prioritizes well-being more than ever) or something that simply makes him feel great.” 

Cobb said he’s already talking with Tiger of Sweden about continuing the collaboration. “I’m putting some ideas together at the moment and I’m excited to start working on it.”

