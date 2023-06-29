×
Men’s Showrooms, Trade Shows, Agencies Banding Together in July

United Men’s Fashion Association will host a cocktail party in New York on July 18.

Project New York will be part of the newly formed United Men's Fahion Association.
Project New York will be part of the newly formed United Men's Fahion Association. Courtesy of Project

The menswear industry is joining forces once again in hopes of giving a boost to the domestic fashion industry in New York.

A consortium of showrooms, trade shows and event organizers have come together to form the United Men’s Fashion Association, which will share events, schedules and resources during the upcoming men’s market in July.

The idea grew out of efforts by Peregrine Showroom founder Jennie Arnau, who worked with other showrooms in the city in 2021 to form SACNY, or the Showroom/Agency Consortium of New York. SACNY provided retailers planning to attend market with a map showing the locations of all participating showrooms and fairs. The group was expanded to include the trade show operators last year.

This time around, the new UMFA will hold a joint cocktail party on July 18 at a yet-to-be-revealed location in SoHo, and will also offer informal meetups and gift bags for visiting retailers.

“Most of us are friends outside market,” Arnau said, “and we’re always willing to help each other out. When I checked with some of the other showrooms to see who was going to be open, it just made sense to put all our information in one place so we could share it with the stores.”

Participating organizations include Agentry PR, 4M Archetype, Black Dog Showroom, Bloodworth & Co., The Good Six, Jsquared, KFR Studio, Leary Forteau Agency, Lite Year, Man/Woman Show, Peregrine Showroom, Plus Plus, Project Show, Society for International Menswear, Synergy, Welcome Edition, Westerlind and We United.

