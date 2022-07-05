Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: July 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Schiaparelli Couture Fall 2022

Accessories

Five High Jewelry Must-sees During Paris Couture Week

Fashion

Jil Sander’s Lucie and Luke Meier on Going Coed, Menswear Push and Brand Milestones

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits Founders on Capsule

The duo from the popular podcast has selected merchandise from 13 established and emerging designers.

Throwing Fits founders Lawrence Schlossman and
Throwing Fits founders Lawrence Schlossman and James Harris in looks from the Mr Porter collaboration.

“Throwing Fits “is affectionately described as “a podcast about two grown dirtbags navigating the male zeitgeist.” Those two “dirtbags” are Lawrence Schlossman and James Harris — Larry and Jimmy to their thousands of listeners — who met 10 years ago when they were both entry-level workers at a menswear PR and sales showroom.

In addition to their podcast, they have translated their vision of menswear into a retail business as well, selling Throwing Fits merch on their site. Now the duo is partnering with Mr Porter on a selection of product from established and emerging designers.

Harris and Schlossman worked with the Mr Porter team to select 74 pieces of apparel, accessories and footwear from 13 brands and also created an exclusive edit of Throwing Fits merchandise.

The collection will include a long-sleeve T-shirt from All Caps Studio; pleated patchwork madras trousers from Beams Plus; a tile knit rugby from Conner McKnight; a printed scarf from Drakes; Cesca double knee pants from Hayato Today; men’s jewelry from Maiden Name; an installation coat from MF Pen; a Type B jacket from Monitaly; a hike vest from Norbit by Hiroshi Nozawa; cotton cashmere suit separates from Stoffa; two-tone classic trousers from Tory Van Thompson; an embroidered Western shirt from Wythe New York, and a work boot from Yuketen.

Related Galleries

Prices will range from $48 to $2,700.

Daniel Todd, buying manager for Mr Porter, said, “Our shared love for great menswear and its core community has resulted in an authentic curation, that allows us to tap into a brand new Throwing Fits audience, while providing our customers new brands and products to discover they may have not come across before.”

“When we started podcasting over six years ago, we never thought that publicly thumbing our nose at the establishment would eventually lead us to our dream project, collaborating with 13 of our favorite brands from around the world alongside the global retail powerhouse that is Mr Porter,” said Harris and Schlossman. “Whether we’ve earned this privilege or it’s simply karmic justice for a lifetime spent shopping and thinking more about men’s clothing than anyone else on the planet is up to interpretation. Either way, consider the bucket list checked. Finally garnering the respect of our friends and loved ones is just icing on the cake.”

To introduce the collection, which will be offered for sale beginning July 15, Mr Porter will launch a marketing, social media and content campaign featuring the Throwing Fits cofounders. The campaign will also be promoted on the Throwing Fits podcast.  An event is planned in New York City on July 14.

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Hot Summer Bags

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Mr Porter Teams With Throwing Fits

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad