×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Travel Retail Cruises Despite Headwinds

Eye

Jennifer Lopez and Lily Collins Talk Wedding Dresses at Ralph Lauren Show

Fashion

Sheer Fashion for Spring 2023

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

The buzzy brand was created by Quincy Moore and Liz Eswein during the pandemic.

New York or Nowhere
The New York or Nowhere homepage. screen shot

New York or Nowhere has established a cult following since its founding during the depths of the pandemic.

The streetwear-skewed brand created by Quincy Moore and Liz Eswein has found its name embraced by all the cool kids in its hometown and beyond. The brand’s popularity became evident when a temporary store it opened last year drew a crowd that waited on line for two hours on drop days for a chance to buy a hoodie, T-shirt or sweatpants.

And now, the duo is opening its first permanent store, a 1,000-square-foot unit at 250 Lafayette Street, between Spring and Prince Streets, in the heart of NoHo. The store, slated to open on Saturday, is designed to evoke the feeling one gets when returning to Manhattan after being out of the city. It incorporates mosaic borders borrowed from Greek coffee cup designs, a checkout counter with a color story inspired by the Statue of Liberty, and green leather banquettes that are a nod to Central Park’s benches. There are also references to a classic New York loft with its tin ceilings and brick walls. 

Related Galleries

Moore, whose background is in fashion — he had created Knowlita, a lifestyle brand and creative agency in 2015 — said he and Eswein had known each other for a decade. Eswein cut her teeth in marketing and was the cofounder of Cycle Media, an “advertising-meets-talent” agency.

They connected at the beginning of the pandemic, and decided to join forces. The result was New York or Nowhere, a brand that centered on their mutual love of the Big Apple. (Eswein’s Instagram handle is @NewYorkCity.)

Their brand, shortened to NYON, launched online two years ago and offers apparel, accessories and art prints. It has also collaborated with the New York Knicks and Amex, creating New York-centric products, for these companies. With the store opening, NYON will be expanding into home goods such as candles, knit blankets, etc., Moore said.

The business is self-funded and has amassed 1 million followers on Instagram and a following among New York celebrities, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kate McKinnon, Hugh Jackman and Tracy Morgan.

The pop-up shop that NYON operates from December of 2021 until May of this year was a “test to understand the market,” and its success led to the duo signing a 10-year lease for a permanent store, Moore said.

When it opens, they expect it will draw not only New Yorkers who are proud of their heritage but also tourists and “dreamers,” Eswein said. “They’ve never been here but they dream of coming.”

Moore said New York “as a brand is globally recognized,” and he likened it to Google or Apple. And that shows in the company’s database of shoppers, who are in every state in the U.S. “That was a surprise,” Eswein said, “because we thought it would be hyper-local.”

As a result, NYON has been profitable since Day One, Moore said. “It’s been an amazing journey so far,” his partner added.

The goal is to eventually open other stores around the city, but the duo is in no hurry. “In our eyes, this will be one of many, but we’ll learn from our customers,” Eswein said.

Because of its association with the Knicks, their first choice for a second store would be close to their home at Madison Square Garden. And they’re also exploring opening outposts at the local airports.
“There’s a lot of city and boroughs for us to cover,” Moore said. “But our motto is to get it right and not rush.”

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Hot Summer Bags

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad