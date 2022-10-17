New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in Nolita

New York or Nowhere has established a cult following since its founding during the depths of the pandemic.

The streetwear-skewed brand created by Quincy Moore and Liz Eswein has found its name embraced by all the cool kids in its hometown and beyond. The brand’s popularity became evident when a temporary store it opened last year drew a crowd that waited on line for two hours on drop days for a chance to buy a hoodie, T-shirt or sweatpants.

And now, the duo is opening its first permanent store, a 1,000-square-foot unit at 250 Lafayette Street, between Spring and Prince Streets, in the heart of Nolita. The store, slated to open on Oct. 22, is designed to evoke the feeling one gets when returning to Manhattan after being out of the city. It incorporates mosaic borders borrowed from Greek coffee cup designs, a checkout counter with a color story inspired by the Statue of Liberty, and green leather banquettes that are a nod to Central Park’s benches. There are also references to a classic New York loft with its tin ceilings and brick walls.

Moore, whose background is in fashion — he had created Knowlita, a lifestyle brand and creative agency in 2015 — said he and Eswein had known each other for a decade. Eswein cut her teeth in marketing and was the cofounder of Cycle Media, an “advertising-meets-talent” agency.

They connected at the beginning of the pandemic, and decided to join forces. The result was New York or Nowhere, a brand that centered on their mutual love of the Big Apple. (Eswein’s Instagram handle is @NewYorkCity.)

Their brand, shortened to NYON, launched online two years ago and offers apparel, accessories and art prints. It has also collaborated with the New York Knicks and Amex, creating New York-centric products, for these companies. With the store opening, NYON will be expanding into home goods such as candles, knit blankets, etc., Moore said.

The business is self-funded and has amassed 1 million followers on Instagram and a following among New York celebrities, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kate McKinnon, Hugh Jackman and Tracy Morgan.

The pop-up shop that NYON operates from December of 2021 until May of this year was a “test to understand the market,” and its success led to the duo signing a 10-year lease for a permanent store, Moore said.

When it opens, they expect it will draw not only New Yorkers who are proud of their heritage but also tourists and “dreamers,” Eswein said. “They’ve never been here but they dream of coming.”

Moore said New York “as a brand is globally recognized,” and he likened it to Google or Apple. And that shows in the company’s database of shoppers, who are in every state in the U.S. “That was a surprise,” Eswein said, “because we thought it would be hyper-local.”

As a result, NYON has been profitable since Day One, Moore said. “It’s been an amazing journey so far,” his partner added.

The goal is to eventually open other stores around the city, but the duo is in no hurry. “In our eyes, this will be one of many, but we’ll learn from our customers,” Eswein said.

Because of its association with the Knicks, their first choice for a second store would be close to their home at Madison Square Garden. And they’re also exploring opening outposts at the local airports.

“There’s a lot of city and boroughs for us to cover,” Moore said. “But our motto is to get it right and not rush.”