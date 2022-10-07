×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

From Lingerie to Luxury, Brands Tap ’90s Supermodels

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Sephora Unveils Plans for the U.K.

Fashion

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

The skatewear-inspired menswear brand will include a miniature skate park in the 2,500-square-foot space.

Noon Goons
A look from the fall Noon Goons collection. courtesy

Noon Goons, the Los Angeles, California-based surf, skate and punk-inspired brand, will open its first brick-and-mortar store in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Called the Noon Goons Factory Store, the 2,500-square-foot space is housed on the fourth floor of the B. Black & Sons building, an historic location where Hollywood fashion and costume designers have purchased wool and suit fabrics for more than 100 years. The building also houses the headquarters of the brand.

“I am especially stoked not only to open my first store but also to have it in the very same building where I launched my brand,” said Noon Goons’ founder Kurt Narmore.

Related Galleries

Located at 546 South Los Angeles Street, customers pass street vendors to reach a nondescript door that leads to an elevator that will take them to a custom-built, miniature indoor skate park. “Building this on the fourth floor of a historic building was a total feat to accomplish logistically,” Narmore said.

The store features an open floor plan with 20-gauge steel studs built as walls to display the merchandise, which includes the Noon Goons line as well as complementary brands from up-and-coming designers from the area. The store opening will coincide with the latest drop from the Noon Goons x Vans collaboration. Artwork in the space will be available for sale and rotate every six-to-eight weeks and there will be a garage band set-up with speakers, amps and microphones to provide a visual representation of the music that will be played inside.

Noon Goons is a menswear brand created by Narmore in 2006 and it’s carried at retailers including Dover Street Market, Galeries Lafayette and Ssense.

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Hot Summer Bags

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Noon Goons to Open First Store in L.A.

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad