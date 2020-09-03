Nordstrom has made a significant addition to its men’s wear team, naming Jian DeLeon men’s fashion and editorial director. In this newly created position, DeLeon will “work cross-functionally across all facets of the men’s division,” Nordstrom said, including active, designer, performance outerwear and New Concepts, the rotating pop-up concept created by Sam Lobban, senior vice president of designer ready-to-wear.

He will report to Red Godfrey, vice president and creative director of Nordstrom.

“We’ve created a new combined role to streamline our efforts in creating alignment across our men’s fashion direction and editorial storytelling,” Godfrey said. “As we continue to evolve our approach in servicing customers with the right products and the most engaging content and experiences, Jian brings specific and relevant expertise to our endeavor and rounds out our creative leadership team.”

DeLeon, who started on Sept. 1, will oversee storytelling through an editorial lens, Nordstrom said, to present a holistic men’s perspective. He will be based in New York City.

“It continues to astonish me how empowered consumers are today,” DeLeon said. “There has never been a more knowledgeable and discerning customer, especially when it comes to men’s wear. What interests me the most about Nordstrom is that the company finds more value in service than simply selling products and it’s been able to adapt to a dynamic retail environment in a way more akin to a leaner, forward-thinking start-up than a 119-year-old retailer. Nordstrom understands that fashion today is more of an ongoing conversation, and I’m excited for the opportunity to help this impressive team continue to define that conversation.”

DeLeon served most recently as editorial director of Highsnobiety, reporting on “the intersection of sneakers, streetwear and luxury fashion,” according to his web site. He has also worked for WGSN, Complex Media, GQ.com and other publications.

Although DeLeon’s post is new for Nordstrom, it is similar in some ways to that of Lobban, who joined the retailer as vice president of men’s fashion in 2018. He had previously served as buying manager for Mr Porter. He was promoted to his current position in 2019.

The retailer has been restructuring its merchandising teams in recent years and in May, it made the decision to close the three Jeffrey stores it had owned since 2005 and bid farewell to its designer fashion director, Jeffrey Kalinsky.

Men’s wear has been an area of increased attention for Nordstrom as well. It opened a 47,000-square-foot, full-line men’s store in New York’s Columbus Circle in the spring of 2018. The women’s store debuted across the street the following year.