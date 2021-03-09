Peerless Clothing has snagged the Kenneth Cole license for men’s tailored clothing and collection sportswear.

The tailored clothing license had been held by Oxford Industries as part of its Lanier Apparel division that it previously revealed would be closed this year. The sportswear line is new.

Beginning with the spring 2022 season, Peerless will produce and distribute men’s tailored apparel, men’s topcoats and boys’ tailored apparel under the Kenneth Cole New York and Kenneth Cole Reaction labels. In addition, Peerless will create a new collection of premium contemporary men’s sportswear designed to “redefine the modern uniform,” it said.

Both collections will be sold at premium and major department stores and select specialty stores throughout the United States.

“We are excited by the challenge to address the new refined, and more comfortable wardrobe requirements for an evolved wear-to-work lifestyle in the post-COVID-19 world,” said Kenneth Cole, chairman and chief executive officer of Kenneth Cole Productions. “We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate, reimagine and reinvent men’s wear with Peerless, an organization so entrenched and long respected in the industry.”

Alvin Segal, chairman and CEO of Peerless, said the company is looking forward to bringing to market Cole’s “newly inspired men’s and boys’ tailored clothing and men’s collection sportswear.“ Dan Orwig, president of Peerless, said Kenneth Cole “is the standard for New York style and social consciousness and has built an incredible business marrying the modern lifestyle with active and functional apparel, footwear and accessories. We look forward to working with Kenneth and the team on the future of men’s dressing as we position the brand for the next normal.”

Peerless is the largest producer of men’s and boys’ tailored clothing in North America, and holds the licenses for Lauren Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, DKNY, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger and many others.