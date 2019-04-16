Perry Ellis International Inc. is going solar.

The company has completed the installation of a 2,432-panel rooftop solar installation on one of its largest distribution centers in Seneca, S.C.

The 83,000-square-foot roof of the 350,000-square-foot facility is the latest move in the company’s commitment to reduce its carbon footprint. PEI worked with Con Edison Solutions, a leading national energy services company and subsidiary of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses Inc., to design and install the system. It is expected to generate approximately 1.15 gigawatt hours of energy annually, which will provide 60 percent of the energy needs of the facility.

“As a global fashion company with offices and production facilities around the world, we are placing an ever-growing focus on sustainable facets of our operation,” said Oscar Feldenkreis, chief executive officer and president of PEI. “While the industry as a whole has made some great strides, it is important to keep the momentum going to bring about positive change. This is our first major solar power installation and serves as a launchpad for additional initiatives in renewable energy and company-wide Corporate Social Responsibility programs.”

He added that the company has partnered with the Hamilton Career Center, a local vocational technical school, to develop innovative ideas pertaining to robotics, automation and industrial controls, as well as internship and employment opportunities.

Like many other corporations, PEI is committed to global labor compliance as well as environmental sustainability. It is working to reduce the quantity of its packaging materials and use more recycled and organic materials.