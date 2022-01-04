Project Cancels January Men’s Show in New York

Omicron has claimed another victim: Project has decided to cancel its January men’s show in New York.

Although the trade show operator attributed the decision to its quest “to better serve the men’s wear community,” the skyrocketing number of cases of the latest COVID-19 variant undoubtedly played a role.

In a statement provided to WWD on Tuesday, Project said it is still planning to go ahead with its in-person show in Las Vegas from Feb. 14 to 16 as well as the July edition of Project New York, although those dates and the location have yet to be announced.

“In doing so, we are able to bring both events to life in a more meaningful way for the men’s wear community, safeguarding the health and safety of our community while ensuring all brands and buyers receive the highest-quality experience,” Project said in a statement. “As always, health and safety is central in our planning of our events. We will adhere to all city and state regulations, as well as implement our industry-leading Informa All Secure protocols including enhanced cleaning, personal hygiene stations and physical distancing.”

It also said several brands that had planned to show in New York will be added to the mix in Vegas, including 34 Heritage, Paraboot Inc., Serge Blanco, Taft Clothing Inc. and Tiger of Sweden.

In November, Project, which is owned by Informa Markets Fashion, said it would return to its roots as a men’s-only show, hosting an event Jan. 26 and 27 at Iron 23 in the Flatiron District. That show, which was supposed to replace its larger show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, was going to feature a “curated” assortment of men’s domestic and international apparel, footwear and accessories brands in the advanced contemporary, emerging designer, artisanal workwear and denim, modern tailoring and elevated streetwear spaces. The show was also expected to feature digitally native brands.

Project is not alone in canceling its winter trade shows. Liberty Fairs in December said it was taking a break and would not go ahead with its shows in New York and Las Vegas in January and February as it ponders the future of traditional trade shows.