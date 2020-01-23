It’s no secret that department stores are having a tough time of it as online retailers continue to chisel away at their business. In 2019, sales in that channel dropped 5.5 percent, according to the Census Bureau, on top of a 1.2 percent decline in 2018.

The climate for independent specialty stores is not much better, but those who have managed to survive up to this point have figured out a formula for success. It revolves around offering personal service and innovative product to update and modernize men’s wardrobes. Because most specialty merchants also count tailored clothing as the traditional strength of their business, the shift away from streetwear and back to a more dressed-up aesthetic is also lifting their spirits — and their sales.