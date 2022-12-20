Project New York to Be Held Jan. 24, 25 at Iron23

Project is headed back to New York in January with its more-intimate show format in the city’s Flatiron District.

The men’s and gender-fluid focused fair will be held Jan. 24 and 25 at Iron23 at 29 W. 23rd Street. It will feature contemporary brands from France, Sweden, Italy, U.K., Canada and Japan in addition to the U.S. Among the brands expected to participate are Alpha Industries, G.H. Bass, OAS, Want Les Essentiels, Officine Creative, Goodlife Clothing, Paraboot France, Tateossian London and Tricker’s.

Edwina Kulego, vice president of Project, said the show will “shine a light on prominent brands across a broad range of categories including denim, outerwear, contemporary streetwear, footwear, and traditional menswear. The diversity in gender-fluid fashion continues to be a highlight for retailers and we are excited to usher in the latest brands within that realm.”

The show will once again partner with New York Men’s Day, which is staged by Agentry PR, to highlight emerging brands at Project that it will also showcase at its event during New York Fashion Week in February.

Project returned to New York in July with a smaller show at Iron23 after surging COVID-19 cases forced the cancellation of its January edition. Before the pandemic, the trade show had been staged at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.