Project New York to Relocate, Focus on Men’s Wear

Project New York is on the move.

The trade show, owned by Informa Markets Fashion, has found a new location for its event in New York in January and will return to its roots as a men’s-only show. Project New York, which will be held Jan. 26 and 27, is timed to coincide with the start of men’s market week. And rather than its historic home at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, it will be held at Iron 23 at 29 West 23rd Street, an event space in the Flatiron District.

The show will feature a curated assortment of men’s domestic and international apparel, footwear and accessories in the advanced contemporary, emerging designer, artisanal workwear and denim, modern tailoring and elevated streetwear spaces. The show will also feature digitally native brands.

Informa declined to say how many brands will be featured and how that figure compares to its last physical show in New York in January of 2020. Project will also be held in New York in July, although the dates and location have not yet been announced.

“This past year, for me, has been all about the power of community and how we rise together to overcome and excel,” said Brian Trunzo, vice president of Informa Markets Fashion’s men’s portfolio. “By putting community first with a two-day event, we’re emphasizing togetherness and creating an ‘open-sourced’ environment primed for an explosion of new ideas and information sharing, organic reconnection and greater discovery.”

At the same time, Project has hired Mordechai Rubinstein to lead retail relations efforts for the men’s portfolio. A veteran of Levi’s, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs and Men’s Vogue, Rubinstein’s strong industry connections are expected to help the show drive further development of its programs and initiatives targeted to its retail visitors and exhibitors.

Mordechai Rubinstein

“Mordechai’s level of expertise and understanding of the nuanced needs of the men’s wear market is unmatched,” Trunzo said. “He’s a great addition to the consultative and collaborative approach of the Project team; bringing more personalized, white glove services that more effectively connect retailers and brands, but also further emboldening and growing the Project community.”

The January men’s show is expected to complement the previously announced men’s and women’s contemporary event slated for Las Vegas Feb. 14 to 16 and Aug. 8 to 10, 2022, as well as the international edition, Project Tokyo, scheduled for March 16 to 17, 2022, and fall of 2022.

In addition to Project, Informa also operates MAGIC and Coterie. In August, it returned to Las Vegas with an in-person show.