Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 9, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Celine’s New London Store Has Modernist Flair, and Nods to the Past

Fashion

Future of Italy’s Textile Supply Chain Sits in Collaboration

Beauty

Coty Posts Sales Gains — Even in the Consumer Division

Project New York to Relocate, Focus on Men’s Wear

The trade show will now be held at Iron 23 in the Flatiron District.

Project New York
Project New York is focusing on advanced contemporary men's wear.

Project New York is on the move.

The trade show, owned by Informa Markets Fashion, has found a new location for its event in New York in January and will return to its roots as a men’s-only show. Project New York, which will be held Jan. 26 and 27, is timed to coincide with the start of men’s market week. And rather than its historic home at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, it will be held at Iron 23 at 29 West 23rd Street, an event space in the Flatiron District.

The show will feature a curated assortment of men’s domestic and international apparel, footwear and accessories in the advanced contemporary, emerging designer, artisanal workwear and denim, modern tailoring and elevated streetwear spaces. The show will also feature digitally native brands.

Informa declined to say how many brands will be featured and how that figure compares to its last physical show in New York in January of 2020. Project will also be held in New York in July, although the dates and location have not yet been announced.

Related Galleries

“This past year, for me, has been all about the power of community and how we rise together to overcome and excel,” said Brian Trunzo, vice president of Informa Markets Fashion’s men’s portfolio. “By putting community first with a two-day event, we’re emphasizing togetherness and creating an ‘open-sourced’ environment primed for an explosion of new ideas and information sharing, organic reconnection and greater discovery.”

At the same time, Project has hired Mordechai Rubinstein to lead retail relations efforts for the men’s portfolio. A veteran of Levi’s, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs and Men’s Vogue, Rubinstein’s strong industry connections are expected to help the show drive further development of its programs and initiatives targeted to its retail visitors and exhibitors.

Mordechai Rubinstein
Mordechai Rubinstein

“Mordechai’s level of expertise and understanding of the nuanced needs of the men’s wear market is unmatched,” Trunzo said. “He’s a great addition to the consultative and collaborative approach of the Project team; bringing more personalized, white glove services that more effectively connect retailers and brands, but also further emboldening and growing the Project community.”

The January men’s show is expected to complement the previously announced men’s and women’s contemporary event slated for Las Vegas Feb. 14 to 16 and Aug. 8 to 10, 2022, as well as the international edition, Project Tokyo, scheduled for March 16 to 17, 2022, and fall of 2022.

In addition to Project, Informa also operates MAGIC and Coterie. In August, it returned to Las Vegas with an in-person show.

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Project New York to Relocate, Focus

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad